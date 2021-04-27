Ravens Draft Notebook: Any Takers for 31st Pick? WR Still Popular Option, No Julio Jones

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are shopping the 31st overall selection in this year's draft to pick up a second-round selection, sources told RavenCountry.

However, the team could be challenged to find a potential suitor.

Is there enough value with that late first-round pick to prompt another team to give up another selection in a trade?

The one benefit is first-round selections have a trigger for a fifth-year option, which turned out to be huge for Baltimore when it selected Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall pick in 2018. The extra year gives the Ravens more time to negotiate a new, long-term deal.

A similar scenario could potentially emerge with a quarterback this year, such as Davis Mills from Stanford or Kellen Mond, of Texas A&M. There is also talk the Raiders could be interested in the 31st pick to grab Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis. But those players should be available in the second round.

The Ravens might have to stay with their philosophy of best-player available for the 27th and 31st overall picks.

Jones Trade Unlikely

There's speculation that Atlanta Falcons are willing to trade Julio Jones and the odds makers have the Ravens as one of the favorites to land the veteran wide receiver.

However, it's unlikely Baltimore would move forward for that type of deal.

The Ravens already signed free-agent Sammy Watkins this offseason.

In addition, Jones is 33 years old and would cost the team $15.3 million, while carrying a cap hit of $23.1 million and a dead cap value of $40.6 million.

That figures take him out of the equation for Baltimore.

An O-Lineman Could Be Priority in First Round

The Ravens will likely have an opportunity to take a top-tier wide receiver with the 27th overall pick.

The early run on quarterbacks will have an impact on the entire first round of the draft. As many as five quarterbacks could be taken in the top 10.

Baltimore has been linked to several wide receivers with the 27th overall pick including Terrace Marshall (LSU), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota), Kadarius Toney (Florida) and Rondale Moore (Purdue).

However, the Ravens would select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins if he is still on the board at No. 27. He would be a perfect fit in Baltimore.

Then, that 31st pick could be beneficial to grab one of those wide receivers.