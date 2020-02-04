RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 1

Todd Karpovich

There is not much intrigue when it comes to the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason.

The team wants to add a pass rusher, wide receiver, a versatile offensive lineman and a linebacker.

General manager Eric  DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap.

The Ravens have already been connected to a few playmakers entering this year's NFL Draft. 

Here are a few early mock predictions that have Baltimore selecting a linebacker with its' 28th overall pick:

NFL.com has the Ravens selecting Zack Baun, outside linebacker, Wisconsin

Analysis: "Baun will fit with the Ravens due to his versatility. He can attack the passer or play in coverage. Ravens edge rusher Matt Judon is due to become a free agent this offseason," draft analyst  Chad Reuter wrote.

Our Take: Baun would definitely satisfy the Ravens' need for a pass rusher. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Baun would create matchup problems and finished with 12.5 sacks as a senior. Wisconsin also has a strong pedigree for developing pass rushers and Baun could be available with the 28th pick.

CBS Sports has the Ravens selecting Kenneth Murray, linebacker, Oklahoma

Analysis: "Josh Bynes played out of his mind last season but he's 30 and was on a one-year deal after spending the previous two seasons in Arizona (and the three before that in Detroit). Murray has sideline-to-sideline speed and is a middle-of-the-field playmaker who has the talent to be the next great inside linebacker in Baltimore," draft analyst Ryan Wilson wrote.

Our take: Murray would also satisfy the need at pass rusher and Baltimore has a solid track record developing players from Oklahoma. Murray Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over 42 career games. Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards. 

WalterFootball.com has the Ravens selecting A.J. Epenesa, defensive end/outside linebacker, Iowa 

Analysis: "The Ravens selected Marquise Brown in the opening round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but I get the sense that they were hoping Clelin Ferrell would fall to them. They need to find replacements for Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith. A.J. Epenesa was a five-star recruit who showed some major promise as a freshman, registering 4.5 sacks. He was excellent in 2018." their draft experts wrote.

Our take: Do you see a trend here? That was a third consecutive mock draft that has the Ravens selecting a linebacker that is capable of pressuring a quarterback. X is what Ravens coach John Harbaugh would call a "game-wrecker." Epenesa had 11.5 sacks with 49 tackles and four forced fumbles last season as a junior.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
MAM
MAM

I definitely see the Ravens taking a linebacker in the first round.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Free-Agent Primer: Wide Receivers

The Ravens will be looking to add a playmaker or two at wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson and the downfield passing attack. The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of available funds, GM Eric DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Here are some players (listed alphabetically) that might draw interest from Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Defensive Line

The Ravens were one of the top teams against the run in 2019. Overall, the team ranked fifth, allowing 93.4 yards per game. Baltimore has a stout front seven and GM Eric DeCosta needs to make some key decisions to keep the defensive line intact.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens Suggs Gets Second Super Ring with Kansas City Chiefs

There was speculation earlier this season that Terrell Suggs was poised for a homecoming in Baltimore. The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13 and was placed on waivers three days later. The Kansas City Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers and he decided to sign with the team. The situation could not have worked out better because Suggs earned his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Feb. 2.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Have Best Chance to Dethrone Chiefs, Oddsmakers Say

The Kansas City Chiefs will bask in the glow of their Super Bowl victory for the next several months. When the games resume, they will face some tough competition to defend that crown, namely from the Baltimore Ravens, according to oddsmakers. The Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Todd Karpovich

Greg Roman Named NFL's Top Assistant

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Roman was also named the Assistant of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.after overseeing an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Named NFL Coach of the Year

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was named the 2019 AP Coach of the Year for the first time his career. Harbaugh finished ahead of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shannahan by a decisive 27-14 vote count. The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6).

Todd Karpovich

Jackson Named NFL MVP By Unanimous Vote

Lamar Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23. Jackson also won MVP awards from the Maxwell Football Club and the Professional Football Writers of America.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Offensive Line

The offensive line helped the Ravens set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg). Baltimore also became the first team in league history to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Confident Baltimore Will Be Destination for Free-Agent Receivers

Last offseason, Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged certain wide receivers might not have been all that excited about joining an offense that mainly focused on the run. He players would be mistaken to undermine the ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the ball downfield. Fast forward one year and Baltimore could be a key destination for veteran wideouts that want to make an impact with a record-setting attack.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson's Popularity Extends to the Kids of Rival NFL Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson-mania has been sweeping the nation for much of the past six months His No. 8 Ravens jersey consistently sells out and he is challenged to keep restocking his personal clothing line, Era 8 Apparel. Jackson also has an unlikely admirer in Baylen Brees, the son of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The younger Brees and Jackson connected at the Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich