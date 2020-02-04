Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 1

There is not much intrigue when it comes to the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason.

The team wants to add a pass rusher, wide receiver, a versatile offensive lineman and a linebacker.

General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap.

The Ravens have already been connected to a few playmakers entering this year's NFL Draft.

Here are a few early mock predictions that have Baltimore selecting a linebacker with its' 28th overall pick:

NFL.com has the Ravens selecting Zack Baun, outside linebacker, Wisconsin

Analysis: "Baun will fit with the Ravens due to his versatility. He can attack the passer or play in coverage. Ravens edge rusher Matt Judon is due to become a free agent this offseason," draft analyst Chad Reuter wrote.

Our Take: Baun would definitely satisfy the Ravens' need for a pass rusher. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Baun would create matchup problems and finished with 12.5 sacks as a senior. Wisconsin also has a strong pedigree for developing pass rushers and Baun could be available with the 28th pick.

CBS Sports has the Ravens selecting Kenneth Murray, linebacker, Oklahoma

Analysis: "Josh Bynes played out of his mind last season but he's 30 and was on a one-year deal after spending the previous two seasons in Arizona (and the three before that in Detroit). Murray has sideline-to-sideline speed and is a middle-of-the-field playmaker who has the talent to be the next great inside linebacker in Baltimore," draft analyst Ryan Wilson wrote.

Our take: Murray would also satisfy the need at pass rusher and Baltimore has a solid track record developing players from Oklahoma. Murray Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over 42 career games. Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards.

WalterFootball.com has the Ravens selecting A.J. Epenesa, defensive end/outside linebacker, Iowa

Analysis: "The Ravens selected Marquise Brown in the opening round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but I get the sense that they were hoping Clelin Ferrell would fall to them. They need to find replacements for Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith. A.J. Epenesa was a five-star recruit who showed some major promise as a freshman, registering 4.5 sacks. He was excellent in 2018." their draft experts wrote.

Our take: Do you see a trend here? That was a third consecutive mock draft that has the Ravens selecting a linebacker that is capable of pressuring a quarterback. X is what Ravens coach John Harbaugh would call a "game-wrecker." Epenesa had 11.5 sacks with 49 tackles and four forced fumbles last season as a junior.