Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 2

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens will look to boost their pass rush this offseason and many draft analysts believe the team will use first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add an outside linebacker.

General manager Eric DeCosta wants to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap.

Here are a more early mock predictions that have Baltimore selecting a linebacker with its' 28th overall pick:

ESPN has the Ravens selecting Kenneth Murray, linebacker, Oklahoma

Analysis: Draft analyst Todd McShay agrees with Ryan Wilson, of CBS Sports, that the Ravens will take the talented Murray. "Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes led the front seven with just 64 and 46 tackles, respectively, and they're both free agents. While Murray doesn't have ideal coverage skills, he has great speed and tackling ability, manifested in his 102 tackles this past season at Oklahoma," McShay wrote.

Our take: The Ravens ties to Murray has legs, but they might be pressed to grab him with the 28th overall pick because he is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards.. Would GM Eric DeCosta move up to select him? It's certainly possible. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over 42 career games. 

The Sporting News predicts the Ravens will select Curtis Weaver, linebacker, Boise State

Analysis: "The Ravens need to strongly consider upgrading their pass rush, too, especially with Matthew Judon looking at free agency. Weaver (6-3, 265 pounds) was an absolute beast on the blue turf with 13.5 sacks in 14 games in his final college season," Vinnie Iyer wrote

Our take: Weaver would make a great addition for Baltimore, but it's doubtful he'll be around when the team makes its selection at No. 28. He had 13.5 sacks last season and decided to skip his senior year to enter the draft. That should turn out to be a wise decision.

New York Newsday agrees with ESPN and believes Weaver will be the pick for the Ravens.  

Analysis: "Matt Judon, the Ravens’ top pass-rusher, could be headed to free agency after racking up a career-high 9 1/2 sacks. Weaver is an explosive, physical defensive end who makes up for average athleticism with great hand technique and instincts. Previous pick: Weaver," Nick Klopsis wrote. 

Our take: The Ravens would be ecstatic if Weaver fell to them at No. 28. This could be also scenario where DeCosta might have to trade up to grab him. Historically, the Ravens do not like trading away draft picks. But Weaver could be worth the risk. 

Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 1

There is not much intrigue when it comes to the Ravens' biggest needs this offseason. The team wants to add a pass rusher, wide receiver, a versatile offensive lineman and a linebacker. General manager Eric DeCosta will look to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Linebacker appears to be a popular choice for the Ravens' first-round pick, according to analysts.

Todd Karpovich

Could Vic Beasley Be A Fit for the Ravens?

One of the Ravens key priorities this offseason is boosting the pass rush. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last season, which ranked 21st in the NFL. One name that might be intriguing is Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who is an unrestricted free agent. Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff confirmed the team will allow Beasley to test the market.

Todd Karpovich

Hype ... Pressure on 2020 Ravens

Lamar Jackson has never shied away from talking about the Super Bowl. In fact, moments after he was drafted by the Ravens in 2018, this year's NFL Most Valuable Player said his goal was to bring a Super Bowl back to Baltimore. “I want a Super Bowl," he said earlier this year. "All the accolades and stuff like that, I’ll cherish that another time, but I’m trying to chase something else right now. But I’m grateful for it.”

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent Primer: Wide Receivers

The Ravens will be looking to add a playmaker or two at wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson and the downfield passing attack. The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of available funds, GM Eric DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Here are some players (listed alphabetically) that might draw interest from Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Defensive Line

The Ravens were one of the top teams against the run in 2019. Overall, the team ranked fifth, allowing 93.4 yards per game. Baltimore has a stout front seven and GM Eric DeCosta needs to make some key decisions to keep the defensive line intact.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens Suggs Gets Second Super Ring with Kansas City Chiefs

There was speculation earlier this season that Terrell Suggs was poised for a homecoming in Baltimore. The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13 and was placed on waivers three days later. The Kansas City Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers and he decided to sign with the team. The situation could not have worked out better because Suggs earned his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Feb. 2.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Have Best Chance to Dethrone Chiefs, Oddsmakers Say

The Kansas City Chiefs will bask in the glow of their Super Bowl victory for the next several months. When the games resume, they will face some tough competition to defend that crown, namely from the Baltimore Ravens, according to oddsmakers. The Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Todd Karpovich

Greg Roman Named NFL's Top Assistant

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Roman was also named the Assistant of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.after overseeing an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Named NFL Coach of the Year

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was named the 2019 AP Coach of the Year for the first time his career. Harbaugh finished ahead of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shannahan by a decisive 27-14 vote count. The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6).

Todd Karpovich

Jackson Named NFL MVP By Unanimous Vote

Lamar Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23. Jackson also won MVP awards from the Maxwell Football Club and the Professional Football Writers of America.

Todd Karpovich