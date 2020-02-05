Ravens Mock Draft Projections Part 2

The Ravens will look to boost their pass rush this offseason and many draft analysts believe the team will use first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to add an outside linebacker.

General manager Eric DeCosta wants to add talent via free agency and the NFL Draft. Baltimore is currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap.

Here are a more early mock predictions that have Baltimore selecting a linebacker with its' 28th overall pick:

ESPN has the Ravens selecting Kenneth Murray, linebacker, Oklahoma

Analysis: Draft analyst Todd McShay agrees with Ryan Wilson, of CBS Sports, that the Ravens will take the talented Murray. "Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes led the front seven with just 64 and 46 tackles, respectively, and they're both free agents. While Murray doesn't have ideal coverage skills, he has great speed and tackling ability, manifested in his 102 tackles this past season at Oklahoma," McShay wrote.

Our take: The Ravens ties to Murray has legs, but they might be pressed to grab him with the 28th overall pick because he is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards.. Would GM Eric DeCosta move up to select him? It's certainly possible. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over 42 career games.

The Sporting News predicts the Ravens will select Curtis Weaver, linebacker, Boise State

Analysis: "The Ravens need to strongly consider upgrading their pass rush, too, especially with Matthew Judon looking at free agency. Weaver (6-3, 265 pounds) was an absolute beast on the blue turf with 13.5 sacks in 14 games in his final college season," Vinnie Iyer wrote

Our take: Weaver would make a great addition for Baltimore, but it's doubtful he'll be around when the team makes its selection at No. 28. He had 13.5 sacks last season and decided to skip his senior year to enter the draft. That should turn out to be a wise decision.

New York Newsday agrees with ESPN and believes Weaver will be the pick for the Ravens.

Analysis: "Matt Judon, the Ravens’ top pass-rusher, could be headed to free agency after racking up a career-high 9 1/2 sacks. Weaver is an explosive, physical defensive end who makes up for average athleticism with great hand technique and instincts. Previous pick: Weaver," Nick Klopsis wrote.

Our take: The Ravens would be ecstatic if Weaver fell to them at No. 28. This could be also scenario where DeCosta might have to trade up to grab him. Historically, the Ravens do not like trading away draft picks. But Weaver could be worth the risk.