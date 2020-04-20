RavenCountry
Ravens Look to Add Young Playmakers in Draft for Potential Super Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have put the finishing touches on their draft board and now they're looking to add more playmakers in this week's NFL Draft for a potential Super Bowl run this season.

Baltimore has nine selections, including the 28th overall pick. Here's a look at key areas Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta still needs to address.

Inside Linebacker

It's no secret Baltimore needs to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Ravens are especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. Baltimore also added Jake Ryan last week pending a physical. Ryan has battled knee injuries over the past two seasons.  

Two playmakers being closely linked to the Ravens in this year's draft are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU.

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games for the Sooners.

Queen was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season. He is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts.

Another possibility is Zack Baun, who finished his career at Wisconsin with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

Offensive Line

While much of the pre-draft chatter has the Ravens targeting a linebacker, adding depth to the offensive line is another key priority.

Baltimore has to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda, who decided to retire. The Ravens also need to add depth at center because Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and he likely won't be ready for training camp.

Some of the top offensive-line prospects — Jedrick Wills Jr. (Alabama), Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Mehki Becton (Louisville), Andrew Jones (Georgia) and Josh Jones (Houston) — will likely be gone by the time the Ravens make that first-round selection. DeCosta acknowledged its a risky proposition to trade away draft picks and he might be reluctant to part with any of the team's nine selections.

Baltimore can find value in the later rounds and could target Netane Muti (Fresno State) or Robert Hunt (Louisiana-Lafayette).

The priority is protecting the Ravens' greatest asset— quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Wide Receiver

The Ravens want to take advantage of the number of talented wide receivers available in this year's NFL Draft. DeCosta is confident the team can find value in the later rounds, which might allow him to satisfy more pressing needs. 

The Ravens used their first round pick (25th overall) last to select wide receiver Marquise Brown in the first round. They also took Miles Boykin in the third round.

So, it's hard to imagine — but not out of the question — DeCosta would select a wideout in the first round two years in a row.

Three of the draft's marquee playmakers at that spot — CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III — will off the board by the time the Ravens make the 28th pick. The team would have to move up to grab any of those players, and that's not something DeCosta is prone to do because it's a risky proposition to give up picks.

Some of the players that could fall to the Ravens in the later rounds include Lynn Bowden (Kentucky), Chase Claypool (Notre Dame), Michael Pittman (USC) Van Jefferson (Florida).

Edge Rusher

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. The Ravens placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last year.

The Ravens already boosted their interior pass rush with the acquisition of Calais Campbell and Derek Campbell. Baltimore could add more firepower in the draft. 

Two defensive ends the Ravens might consider are Iowa's A. J. Epenesa and Penn State's Yeuter Gross-Matos.

Epenesa had 31 tackles for loss and 22 sacks over two seasons with the Hawkeyes, but he had a challenging combine, which could have hurt his stock entering the draft. 

At 6-5, 264 pounds, Gross-Matos could create huge matchup problems for offensive linemen. Last season as a junior, Gross-Matos finished with 40 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven additional quarterback hits. 

