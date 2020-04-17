Ravens Draft Prospect: Oklahoma Defensive Tackle Neville Gallimore

RavenCountry
The Ravens have already made some key additions to the defensive line.

They acquired Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and signed former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe as a free agent. The veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams is one of the most stout players against the run. 

Could the Ravens be tempted to take another defensive lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft?

It's certainly a possibility and one option could be Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. 

Last season, Gallimore, 6-foot-2, 304 pounds, was a second-team all-Big 12 selection, after dropping almost 30 pounds. He started 14 games, finishing with four sacks, 7.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. His four-season total included nine sacks, 18 TFLs and five forced fumbles. 

His pressure rate of 11 percent on passes was one of the best in the draft class, according to Sports Info Solutions. With production and explosive athleticism (4.79 in the 40; 1.71 seconds in the first 10 yards was fourth-fastest), he’s put himself in position to be a top-50 draft pick.

Gallimore is rated as the fourth best defensive tackle in this year's draft. The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Oklahoma and Alabama, which is the most among all schools.

“Neville is special. He’s a guy that, since he’s gotten to Oklahoma, he’s gotten better, consistently has gotten better," said Ravens tight tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who played with Gallimore at Oklahoma. "He’s someone who works hard, too. Just the strides that he’s made even from a personal standpoint of growing from a boy to a man. 

"I think I’ve been able to see that and be a part of it. I think he’s going to be someone who comes into the NFL and be better than he was in college, just because of how limited he was maybe through his first few years within a scheme. I think his potential is a lot bigger than what a lot of people realize, just because he was limited a little bit early on in college. This last year, you were able to see what he was able to do within his new system.”

