Patrick Queen: 'I'm Bringing It All' to Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen knows all about the strong tradition with the Baltimore Ravens defense.

From Ray Lewis to Ed Reed to Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore has produced some of the NFL's best playmakers.

Queen, was drafted by the Ravens with the 28th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, is ready to carry the torch.

“I feel like I’m going to bring everything to the table that their defense is known for – the passion, the aggression, total dominance as a defensive linebacker," he said. "There’s no one piece to my game; I’m bringing it all. So, I’m just ready to get there and turn it up.

“It’s a brotherhood over there. You’ve seen it from past teams with Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, all those types of guys. There’s just so much passion and brotherhood. That’s the biggest reason I wanted to join them," he said.  

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

"He really is legit," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a young guy coming on as a first-year starter there. He's come up from a small high school. He played running back in high school. He started making the calls toward the end of the year. 

"His best football is in front of him, and he has some really good tape behind him this year. So, we feel like he's really a riser. He plays fast." 

USATSI_14259932

It was no secret Baltimore needed to add a linebacker in this year's draft. The Ravens are especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That means the Ravens only had L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. Baltimore also added Jake Ryan last week pending a physical. Ryan has battled knee injuries over the past two seasons.

Baltimore had never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

Queen plans to reward the Ravens for their confidence in him,

“You all are going to get the most energetic player from this draft, the most passionate, the most dominant, the most studious person that you’re going to get out of this draft," Queen said. "I bring a lot to the table.”

 

     

