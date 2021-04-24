A Look at Ravens Potential Targets at Offensive Tackle In 2021 Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens completed a trade to send Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for four draft picks, including the 31st overall selection this year.

As a result, the Ravens will look to add an offensive tackle in this year's draft. While Oregon's Penei Sewell will be gone by the time Baltimore makes its selection late in the first round, there will be options.

In addition to the 31st pick, the Ravens also hold the 27th overall selection.

Here's a look at some of the top tackles that could be available late in the first round or second round.

— Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Size: 6-4, 322 pounds

Analysis: Darrisaw allows six pressures and no sacks in 2020. Over his other two seasons, he surrendered 35 pressures and seven sacks. He has the upside to step in and start day one for an NFL team at left tackle.

Projection: Darrisaw will likely be a mid-first-round pick so it's doubtful he'll fall to the Ravens.

— Samuel Cosmi, Texas,

Size: 6-6, 314 pounds

Analysis: Cosmi developed into one of the premier offensive linemen in college football over the last two seasons. With prototype length and athleticism, Cosmi has a big upside as a blind-side pass protector. His movement skills show up in the run game,

Projection: Late first or early second round.

— Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Size: 6-6, 306 pounds

Analysis: Eichenberg is a solid pass protector who possesses outstanding patience and balance to remain square against more athletic edge rushers. He has good hands, remaining active early in reps. In the run game, Eichenberg is powerful enough to compete at a high level.

Projection: Late first or early second round.

— Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Size: 6-5, 317 pounds

Analysis: Jenkins keeps his pads square, locking into his power while also staying balanced. In the run game, Jenkins takes some great angles of attack. With suitable hand placement, he has the lower body power to consistently dig and drive players out of the hole. He possesses active feet, routinely finishing opposing defenders on the ground.

Projection: Late first or early second round.