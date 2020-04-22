Ravens Trade Scenarios in 2020 NFL Draft

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is a master of deception.

Baltimore has nine picks, including the 28th overall selection, in the 2020 NFL Draft and it's difficult to gauge what the team will do with the opportunity.

The Ravens have a need at inside linebacker and would pounce if either LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray falls to them, which is a feasible scenario.

However, would DeCosta be willing to trade up to ensure the Ravens could secure one of those players?

It doesn't seem like he wants to part with any picks. However, DeCosta has some added flexibility to make some moves this week because of the high number of selections.

"We have the opportunity to maybe go up and get a guy," DeCosta said. "Normally, when a guy starts to fall, what you find is other teams are trying to trade for him, too, and they're usually willing to give up more than you're willing to give up. I think back to a couple years ago, we tried to make a trade for a guy who was falling a little bit, and we didn't get him.

"And, fortunately, the guy we got ended up being really good, so it worked out. Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make. We just assess case by case and see what we can do.”

If Queen and Murray are not available, the Ravens might be able to trade back, acquire another selection and still take Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

Some mock drafts have the Ravens trading up to grab a receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson but that is an unlikely scenario. However, the draft is deep at this position and DeCosta is confident that he can find a playmaker in the later rounds, such as Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Reagor or Denzel Mims.

"This happens to be a wide receiver class with a lot of really good players, and if we're on the clock and we think that guy is the best player, we'll probably pick him," DeCosta said. "It just makes us better, and hopefully we can build our offense to the point where – as we say, to be undefendable and tough to play defense [against]. I think there's a lot of opportunities for us to do that.

"I think our coaches have found some guys they're excited about, and I know our scouts have found some guys they're excited about at the wideout position. So, we'll just see how it falls.”