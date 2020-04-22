RavenCountry
Ravens Trade Scenarios in 2020 NFL Draft

Todd Karpovich

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is a master of deception.

Baltimore has nine picks, including the 28th overall selection, in the 2020 NFL Draft and it's difficult to gauge what the team will do with the opportunity.

The Ravens have a need at inside linebacker and would pounce if either LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray falls to them, which is a feasible scenario.

However, would DeCosta be willing to trade up to ensure the Ravens could secure one of those players? 

It doesn't seem like he wants to part with any picks. However, DeCosta has some added flexibility to make some moves this week because of the high number of selections.

"We have the opportunity to maybe go up and get a guy," DeCosta said. "Normally, when a guy starts to fall, what you find is other teams are trying to trade for him, too, and they're usually willing to give up more than you're willing to give up. I think back to a couple years ago, we tried to make a trade for a guy who was falling a little bit, and we didn't get him. 

"And, fortunately, the guy we got ended up being really good, so it worked out. Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make. We just assess case by case and see what we can do.”

If Queen and Murray are not available, the Ravens might be able to trade back, acquire another selection and still take Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

Some mock drafts have the Ravens trading up to grab a receiver for quarterback Lamar Jackson but that is an unlikely scenario. However, the draft is deep at this position and DeCosta is confident that he can find a playmaker in the later rounds, such as Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Reagor or Denzel Mims.

"This happens to be a wide receiver class with a lot of really good players, and if we're on the clock and we think that guy is the best player, we'll probably pick him," DeCosta said. "It just makes us better, and hopefully we can build our offense to the point where – as we say, to be undefendable and tough to play defense [against]. I think there's a lot of opportunities for us to do that. 

"I think our coaches have found some guys they're excited about, and I know our scouts have found some guys they're excited about at the wideout position. So, we'll just see how it falls.”

Lamar Jackson Confirms He'll Be on Cover of Madden 21

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed he'll be on the cover of EA Sports’ “Madden 21" when released later this year. Jackson is not worried about some of the superstitions that come with being on the cover. Several players, such as Michael Vick and Vince Young, that appeared on the box suffered an injury or did not play as well the following season. "They talked to me; I should be on the cover of Madden," Jackson said. "I'm not worried about a curse. Patrick Mahomes was on the cover and he won the MVP."

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Several Surprises In Final NFL Mock Draft By SI Maven

Publishers from the various NFL team channels on Sports Illustrated gathered to make their final selections for this year's NFL Draft. Participants consisted of Ed Kracz (Philadelphia Eagles), Corbin Smith (Seattle Seahawks), Will Ragatz (Minnesota Vikings)), Patricia Traina (New York Giants), Alain Poupart (Miami Dolphins), Pete Smith (Cleveland Browns), Howard Balzer (Arizona Cardinals) and Todd Karpovich (Baltimore Ravens). The selections were limited to the first round and some were prefaced with potential trades (see vide).

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Would 'Be Happy' If Ravens Signed Antonio Brown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson created a buzz when video surfaced of him throwing passes to Antonio Brown. The exchange also created speculation the Ravens might be looking to sign the mercurial wide receiver. "I'd be happy if they signed him," Jackson said in a Zoom call with the media. "He's a great player ... but it's not my decision,"

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Lamar Jackson on Donald Trump: 'I Wasn’t Making Any Political Statement'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and President Donald Trump had a social-media exchange that went viral. It began when Jackson shared a video on Twitter of former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander congratulating him on being selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in 2018. Moments later, President Trump posted his admiration for the selection.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Personnel Tracker Heading Into NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are having a busy offseason. Here is a roundup of all of the moves they've made heading into the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23-25 when general manager Eric DeCosta has nine selections.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Look to Add Young Playmakers in Draft for Potential Super Bowl Run

The Baltimore Ravens have put the finishing touches on their draft board and now they're looking to add more playmakers in this week's NFL Draft for a potential Super Bowl run this season.Baltimore has nine selections, including the 28th overall pick. Here's a look at key areas Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta still needs to address. Two playmakers being closely linked to the Ravens in this year's draft are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU.

Todd Karpovich

JCK

Ravens Draft Prospect: Michigan Center Cesar Ruiz

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will look to add depth in this week's NFL Draft. One option could be Michigan center Cesar Ruiz, who was the top pass-blocking center in college football in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. Ruiz also has versatility to play both guard and center, which would be a huge boost for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Worlds Collide: Lamar Jackson and Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a peculiar social-media exchange that went viral over the weekend. Jackson shared a video on Twitter of former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander congratulating him on being selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick. Moments later, President Trump posted his admiration for the selection. Jackson had some fun with the exchange and posted another post on Twitter declaring "Truzz Trump." Truzz is a slang word for trust and is a mantra used by Jackson and his teammates. Jackson has the word "truzz" tattooed on his chest, along with the words "Faith, Family and Football.

Todd Karpovich

Footballfan55

Ravens Draft Prospect: Auburn Defensive End Marlon Davidson

The Ravens have already boosted their interior pass rush with addition of veterans Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could strengthen that unit even more with the addition of Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson in this week's NFL Draft. Davidson started 51 games for the Tigers. As a senior, he was a team captain and second-team All-American. All of the hard work put him in position to be a potential first-round pick in this year’s draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Prospect: Wisconsin Linebacker Chris Orr

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr could help the Ravens fill a need at linebacker. They could add Orr in one of the later rounds and he could provide valuable depth.  Even though Chris Orr was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he is a legitimate prospect. His brother, Zachary Orr, played linebacker for the Ravens and is an assistant coach with the team.

Todd Karpovich

Robbo15_