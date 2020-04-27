Ravens 2020 Draft: What We Learned

The Baltimore Ravens added 10 young playmakers to their roster in this year's NFL Draft.

General manager Eric DeCosta has done an effective job building a roster than can compete for a playoff spot in 2020 while having a foundation for long-term success.

Here's what we learned:

— The Ravens' biggest need entering the NFL Draft was finding an inside linebacker. DeCosta used the 28th overall selection to take LSU's Patrick Queen and grabbed Ohio State's Malik Harrison two rounds later. The duo of Queen and Harrison could be formidable. Both players fly to the football and are adept and dropping back into coverage and stopping the run. This will allow outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Jaylon Ferguson to attack the quarterback.

— The Ravens' most improved unit this offseason is the defensive line. The team acquired Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from Denver. Both players will boost the interior pass rush. DeCosta added even more depth in the NFL Draft by selecting defensive tackles Justin Madubuike (third round) and Broderick Washington Jr. (fifth round). Baltimore's front seven could be the class of the NFL.

— DeCosta liked the depth at wide receiver in this year's draft. As a result, he wasn't tempted to use a first- or second-round pick to grab a playmaker. Instead, he traded up in the third round to grab Devin Duvernay from Texas. In addition, Duvernay could be a huge boost to special teams, which were uncharacteristically mediocre the last season. DeCosta said: “He’s a guy that gets upfield quickly with the football in his hands as a punt returner, and that’s an important position. It’s hard to find those kinds of guys that have that special skillset. He has a good mentality. He’s been highly productive at the college level, and I think he fits our team very well.”

— Baltimore added much-needed depth to the offensive line with the addition of Tyre Phillips (third round) and Ben Bredeson (fourth round). Phillips will move from tackle to guard. He will compete with Ben Powers for the starting spot at right guard vacated by Marshal Yanda, who retired this offseason. Bredeson could compete for a starting role in 2021 but should be able to get some reps this season.

— The selection of running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round was one of the surprises of the draft. The Ravens already have Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the roster. However, Dobbins is too big of a talent to let go. He set an Ohio State record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns. Baltimore runs the ball more than any other NFL team and Dobbins should be able to get some touches despite the crowded backfield. In addition, Dobbins could be the heir to Ingram, who will turn 32 in December.