Ravens DT Michael Pierce Likely Out Against Rams, per Harbaugh

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is still dealing with an ankle injury and likely will not be able to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. 

"I don’t think Pierce will make it," coach John Harbaugh said. "We’ll see, we’ll see. He didn’t practice too much. He practiced a little bit on Thursday. He’ll be, probably, doubtful. If we need him and he can go, he would, but I don’t foresee that right now, just without the practice.”

To help offset the injury to Pierce, the Ravens signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis prior to their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Both Peko and Ellis were solid in their debut. 

Peko played 22 snaps and had two tackles. Ellis was on the field for 21 snaps and had three tackles. 

Their performance was encouraging enough for the Ravens not to rush Pierce back in the lineup. Pierce has 21 tackles in nine games, and is one of the team's top defenders against the run. 

“Maybe he could go if we really, really had to have him go, but we have those guys [Peko Sr. and Ellis] available," Harbaugh said. "Let's go with those healthy guys, probably.”

Week 12 Rams-Ravens: Key Matchups

Trevor Woods
2

The Ravens (8-2) look to extend their six-game winning streak in a Week 12 matchup with the Rams (6-4). Los Angeles is looking to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Marcus Peters Focused on Victory, Not Homecoming against Rams

Todd Karpovich
1 1

Cornerback Marcus Peters has been a perfect fit for the Baltimore Ravens. GM Eric DeCosta acquired him from the Rams on Oct. 15 for second-year linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. Baltimore has gone 4-0 with Peters in the lineup.

Jackson No. 1 in Pro Bowl Voting, Ricard, Yanda, Brown, Peters and Tucker Also in the Lead

Todd Karpovich
2 2

The Ravens quarterback leads all NFL players with 146,171 Pro-Bowl votes, well ahead of second-place Patrick Mahomes (116,235). Jackson has mesmerized fans with his dynamic runs and big plays downfield. He has led the Ravens to an 8-2 record and first place in the AFC North. Fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker also No. 1 at their respective positions.

Sean McVay Says Discipline Will Be Key to Slowing Ravens' High-Powered Attack

Todd Karpovich
1 3

The Rams have already played a couple of dual-threat quarterbacks in Cam Newton and Russell Willson. Nonetheless, coach Sean McVay knows Lamar Jackson will be a different type of challenge when the Rams host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.

True to Their Word: Ravens Revolutionizing NFL

Trevor Woods
1

The revolution is well underway in Baltimore. Head coach John Harbaugh made that prediction for the Ravens' offense and his words have turned out to be true. The Ravens offense is making defenses second-guess themselves.

Week 12 Preview: Ravens at Rams

Todd Karpovich
2 3

The Ravens are three-point favorites heading into their Week 12, Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Baltimore leads the all-time series 4-2.

Video: John Harbaugh On Influence of Eric Weddle on Rams' Defense

Todd Karpovich
1

Former Raven safety Eric Weddle is having a positive impact for the Los Angeles Rams. However, Weddle won't give Los Angeles any trade secrets heading into the Week 12 matchup.

Yanda Lauds Jackson's Leadership, Approach to Game

Todd Karpovich
1

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and quarterback Lamar Jackson have developed a special bond. Yanda is a grizzled veteran, while Jackson represents the new guard of the NFL. Nonetheless, the two have bonded since Jackson took over the starting job midway through the 2018 season. Yanda can't help but admire the young quarterback.

Former Ravens Coordinator Denies Report Claiming He Wanted to Move Jackson to Receiver

Todd Karpovich
1 3

A report by the “The GM Shuffle, a CBS-produced podcast, claims former Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg wanted to move Lamar Jackson to receiver following the 2018 NFL Draft. “Here’s what happened," former NFL general manager Mike Lombardi said. "The first time he (Lamar Jackson) comes in, Marty Mornhinweg – remember, we’re building the team around him – Marty says to the coaches, this is fact, ‘When are we gonna move him to receiver?’” Mornhinweg adamantly denied the report.

Video: Matthew Judon Discusses Lamar Jackson, Leadership on Jim Rome Show

Todd Karpovich
3

Ravens sacks leader Matt Judon appeared on the Jim Rome Show to talk about quarterback Lamar Jackson as a person and leader.