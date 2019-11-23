Ravens DT Michael Pierce Likely Out Against Rams, per Harbaugh

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is still dealing with an ankle injury and likely will not be able to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I don’t think Pierce will make it," coach John Harbaugh said. "We’ll see, we’ll see. He didn’t practice too much. He practiced a little bit on Thursday. He’ll be, probably, doubtful. If we need him and he can go, he would, but I don’t foresee that right now, just without the practice.”

To help offset the injury to Pierce, the Ravens signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis prior to their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Both Peko and Ellis were solid in their debut.

Peko played 22 snaps and had two tackles. Ellis was on the field for 21 snaps and had three tackles.

Their performance was encouraging enough for the Ravens not to rush Pierce back in the lineup. Pierce has 21 tackles in nine games, and is one of the team's top defenders against the run.

“Maybe he could go if we really, really had to have him go, but we have those guys [Peko Sr. and Ellis] available," Harbaugh said. "Let's go with those healthy guys, probably.”