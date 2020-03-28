Ravens Need to Pivot with Defensive Line

The Ravens were dealt a serious setback when the deal for defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through because of concerns with an ankle injury.

Now, instead of an area of strength, Baltimore needs to find a playmaker to fill the void.

The addition of Calais Campbell paired with Brandon Williams will certainly be a boost. However, general manager Eric DeCosta needs to add a third starter to the unit to help the interior pass rush.

The Ravens could look to one of the remaining free agents for support.

One option is Mike Daniels, a fourth-round selection (132nd overall) of the Green Bay Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 before being side-tracked with injuries. Daniels was released by the Packers prior to last season and later signed with Lions, but he was limited to nine games because of injuries.

However, Daniels can be a solid playmaker when healthy.

Another option is bring back Timmy Jernigan, who was selected by Baltimore in the second round (48th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Jernigan was a solid performer for the Ravens before being traded to the Eagles in 2017. Jernigan struggled with injuries in Philadelphia and the team declined his option and allowed him to test the free-agent market.

DeCosta could also look at Derek Wolfe, who also battled some injuries in Denver. Wolfe has made plays when healthy, amassing 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years with the Broncos.

The Ravens allowed former defensive tackle Michael Pierce to test the free-agent market and he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

DeCosta later made a rare trade within their division, sending defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

The Ravens managed to add some depth by re-signing free-agent defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward to a pair of one-year deals.