RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Need to Pivot with Defensive Line

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens were dealt a serious setback when the deal for defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through because of concerns with an ankle injury.

Now, instead of an area of strength, Baltimore needs to find a playmaker to fill the void.

The addition of Calais Campbell paired with Brandon Williams will certainly be a boost. However, general manager Eric DeCosta needs to add a third starter to the unit to help the interior pass rush.

The Ravens could look to one of the remaining free agents for support.

One option is Mike Daniels, a fourth-round selection (132nd overall) of the Green Bay Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 before being side-tracked with injuries. Daniels was released by the Packers prior to last season and later signed with Lions, but he was limited to nine games because of injuries. 

However, Daniels can be a solid playmaker when healthy. 

Another option is bring back Timmy Jernigan, who was selected by Baltimore in the second round (48th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Jernigan was a solid performer for the Ravens before being traded to the Eagles in 2017. Jernigan struggled with injuries in Philadelphia and the team declined his option and allowed him to test the free-agent market. 

DeCosta could also look at Derek Wolfe, who also battled some injuries in Denver. Wolfe has made plays when healthy, amassing 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years with the Broncos.

The Ravens allowed former defensive tackle Michael Pierce to test the free-agent market and he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

DeCosta later made a rare trade within their division, sending defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021.

The Ravens managed to add some depth by re-signing free-agent defensive linemen Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward to a pair of one-year deals.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

Ravens president Dick Cass predicts the Coronavirus could get in the way of the team's scheduled rookie camp and organized team activities later this spring. There is some hope that 2020 training camp will be able to start on time and the Ravens and the rest of the NFL can eventually get back to some normalcy. "It's really hard to know about long-term impacts," Cass told the team's website. "A lot of that is going to depend on how long the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If it lasts a long time, it could have obviously an effect on our season. No one expects that, but you just don't know."

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Brockers Deal with Ravens Could Be in Jeopardy

A physical performed on recently signed Michael Brockers raised concerns about an ankle injury and could potentially jeopardize the deal with Baltimore, according to reports, Brockers reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $30-million deal with the Ravens on March 16. He had suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field in his final game with the Los Angeles Rams. Initially, he told reporters the injury was not serious, but the Ravens want to ensure the ankle won't prevent him from playing. However, the massive outbreak of the Coronavirus has prevented players from visiting teams.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

MMQB: 2020 NFL Draft: Team Needs For All 32 Teams

With free agency mostly behind us and the draft fast approaching, here are team needs and draft targets for every team. Spoiler alert: Just about every team would love to land one of this year's many talented wide receivers.

Andy Benoit

Calais Campbell Chose Winning Over Earnings in Decision to Sign with Ravens

Calais Campbell has made millions of dollars over his NFL career.So, he is more focused on winning a Super Bowl then landing another mega-deal. While Campbell is still being paid well in his recent two-year, $27 million with the Ravens, he might have been given even more money with another team. However, he knows Baltimore is a place where he has a chance to win. "My agent wasn't too happy about that, because he thought I was going to get a whole lot more," Campbell said in a conference call with reporters. "But, I told him at this point in time in my career the main goal for me is winning."

Todd Karpovich

Jimmy Smith Has A Message for Ravens Fans: 'Excited to Go Get the 'Ship'

Jimmy Smith already has a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens. He is looking to add another this season.I "Hey Ravens Nation, it's Jimmy Smith, just signing on, telling you guys thank you, love you guys for everything you do," Smith said on Twitter. "I'm happy to be signing back for another year and excited to go get the 'ship. We cut it short last year, but this is going to be the year for us. Let's keep it together and go Ravens."

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor Signs with Jets

Former Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor has agreed to terms with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. Financial terms or the length of the deal have not been disclosed. Onwuasor became the sixth Baltimore player to sign with New York, joining wide receiver Breshad Perriman, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, running back Kenneth Dixon, linebacker Albert McClellan and cornerback Maurice Canady. Jets general manager Joe Douglas worked in the Ravens personnel department from 2000 until 2015 and is perhaps trying to re-create a similar culture in New York.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Breaking Down Lamar Jackson's Lawsuit Against Amazon

On March 25, Jackson turned to a federal court in Fort Lauderdale to protect the value of his popularity. In a complaint drafted by attorney Mitchel Chusid and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Jackson charges that Amazon (and its partner company, Amazon Services) has engaged in the “deliberate and unauthorized use” of Jackson’s name, image and persona. Jackson demands a jury trial. His case will be heard by Judge Roy Altman, a former federal prosecutor whom the U.S. Senate confirmed to the bench last year.

Michael McCann

Updated Personnel Tracker for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had been rolling this offseason before suffering with defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who had initially agreed to a deal in principle before returning to the Los Angeles Rams because of uncertainty with an ankle injury. Here's a look at the Ravens current status.

Todd Karpovich

Michael Brockers Re-Signs with Rams After Deal with Ravens Breaks Down

The Ravens decided not to finalize a contract with defensive lineman Michael Brockers over concerns about a recent ankle injury. The uncertainty did not deter his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, from swooping in and re-signing him to a three-year, $31.5 million deal. Blockers had initially agreed in principle to a similar three-year, $30-million contract with Baltimore. However, Ravens officials were concerned about an ankle injury Brockers sustained in the regular-season finale with Los Angeles. The two sides could not agree on new language in the contract and they decided to part ways.

Todd Karpovich

An In-Depth Look at Ravens Needs with 2020 NFL Draft Approaching Via MMQB

It's no secret the Ravens need to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. Two playmakers being closely linked to Baltimore are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU. The experts at Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback agree linebacker will be a key focus of the Ravens' draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich