Devin Duvernay Can Be Key Weapon in Slot for Ravens

The Ravens were stunned when Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay fell to them in the third round of this year's NFL draft.

Coach John Harbaugh pumped his fist when the pick was announced.

General manager Eric DeCosta said Duvernay was one of his favorite prospects and he is confident that he's a perfect fit for the Ravens' offense.

"I just like Devin’s competitive streak," DeCosta said. "His nature – he’s a tough guy. He reminds me of a few guys that we’ve had here in Baltimore, and I’ll reference guys like Anquan [Boldin], Derrick Mason, and of course Steve Smith [Sr]. Those guys all had a competitive spirit about them that made them really stand out.

"I don’t think Devin is the biggest guy by any stretch, but he’s very tough, very physical, catches the ball really well, and he’s really tough with the football."

Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, is expected to make an immediate impact in Baltimore. He's especially proficient as a slot receiver where he had 104 receptions last season, second in the nation behind LSU's Justin Jefferson (109), according to Pro Football Focus.

“I bring versatility, toughness, physicality, being able to not just go deep [but] go short, take it the distance, be involved in the screen game and blocking," Duvernay said. "I’ll kind of be an all-around player. I’m super excited. Ready to work. Ready to learn.”

Last season, Duvernay started all 13 games for the Longhorns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his career and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was also a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Overall, Duvernay caught 106 passes for 1,341 yards — the second-most in school history — with nine touchdowns. He could battle veteran playmaker Willie Snead for playing time in the slot this season in Baltimore.

"We just wanted to get another fast guy in the offense, a speed guy," DeCosta said. "One, you got a guy that caught 106 balls. In his career, he had over 160 catches with one drop. That's what we had in our count. I didn't see a drop on tape this last year. [He had] numerous catches over the top of guys."