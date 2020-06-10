RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Devin Duvernay Can Be Key Weapon in Slot for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens were stunned when Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay fell to them in the third round of this year's NFL draft.

Coach John Harbaugh pumped his fist when the pick was announced. 

General manager Eric DeCosta said Duvernay was one of his favorite prospects and he is confident that he's a perfect fit for the Ravens' offense.  

"I just like Devin’s competitive streak," DeCosta said. "His nature – he’s a tough guy. He reminds me of a few guys that we’ve had here in Baltimore, and I’ll reference guys like Anquan [Boldin], Derrick Mason, and of course Steve Smith [Sr]. Those guys all had a competitive spirit about them that made them really stand out. 

"I don’t think Devin is the biggest guy by any stretch, but he’s very tough, very physical, catches the ball really well, and he’s really tough with the football."

Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, is expected to make an immediate impact in Baltimore. He's especially proficient as a slot receiver where he had 104 receptions last season, second in the nation behind LSU's Justin Jefferson (109), according to Pro Football Focus.

“I bring versatility, toughness, physicality, being able to not just go deep [but] go short, take it the distance, be involved in the screen game and blocking," Duvernay said. "I’ll kind of be an all-around player. I’m super excited. Ready to work. Ready to learn.”

Last season, Duvernay started all 13 games for the Longhorns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his career and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was also a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Overall, Duvernay caught 106 passes for 1,341 yards — the second-most in school history — with nine touchdowns. He could battle veteran playmaker Willie Snead for playing time in the slot this season in Baltimore. 

"We just wanted to get another fast guy in the offense, a speed guy," DeCosta said. "One, you got a guy that caught 106 balls. In his career, he had over 160 catches with one drop. That's what we had in our count. I didn't see a drop on tape this last year. [He had] numerous catches over the top of guys."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Willie Snead IV Is An Unsung Hero for Ravens, Analytics Show

Willie Snead IV is often lauded by his coaches and teammates for his work ethic. The analytics show he is a valuable receiver for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Roster Projection: The Cornerbacks

With Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, the Baltimore Ravens are deep at cornerback.

Todd Karpovich

Will Lamar Jackson Lead Ravens Running Attack Again?

Lamar Jackson might run less this year and beyond for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson was NFL MVP last season as a dual-threat quarterback.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Coaches Return to Team Headquarters

The coaches for the Baltimore Ravens returned to the team's headquarters in Owings Mills, Md., according to their website.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson, Calais Campbell Make All-Analytics Team

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive tackle Calais Campbell earned a spot on the NFL Analytics Team developed by Cynthia Frelund, of the NFL Network.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Roster Projection: Wide Receivers

The Baltimore Ravens have a strong group of young wide receivers and there will be fierce competition to grab a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Todd Karpovich

Family Comes First for Ravens Rookie Malik Harrison

Baltimore Ravens rookie Malik Harrison's tight bond with his father paved the way for his stellar career at Ohio State.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Top 5 Playmakers Heading into 2020 Season

Led by Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have playmakers on both sides of the ball and should be able to create matchup problems for most of its opponents.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Will Be a Key Downfield Threat for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is a downfield target for quarterback Lamar Jackson

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Tight Ends

With Mark Andrew and Nick Boyle, the Baltimore Ravens lead the Browns, Steelers and Bengals in power rankings for tight ends.

Todd Karpovich