Ravens Looking to Give Duvernay More Opportunities to Make Big Plays

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Ravens coach John Harbaugh had a prediction for rookie Devin Duvernay prior to the Week 3 game against the Chiefs. 

‘You’re going to score," Harbaugh told him. "It’s going to be a big, massive play. I’ve already seen it. I know it’s going to happen."

Maybe Harbaugh should have also played the lottery that night because his premonition came true — Duvernay had a 93-yard kick-off return for a touchdown. 

"Right after the play, he came running off; he said, ‘You called it coach! You called it!" Harbaugh said "You said it was going to happen.’ Man, that was one of the most rewarding moments. It was just a little piece of a game. Those are the things as coaches we live for. So, it was awesome for him, awesome for all the guys, and it was a good play for us.”

Duvermay, a third-round pick from Texas, is entrenched on special teams and is also playing his way into the rotation at wide receiver.

Over three games, Duvernay has returned seven kicks for 238 yards (34-yard average). He has also caught four passes for 38 yards. 

It's an especially impressive performance considering none of the rookies were able to play any preseason games because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson envisions Duvernay playing a bigger role in the offense in the coming weeks. In fact, he's tried not to bring attention to the speedy rookie so they can take opponents by surprise. 

"I do see myself and him hitting on a couple passes this season," Jackson said. "I tried to keep him a hidden secret, but that kick return was amazing. You guys saw that motor that he had.”

