SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens-Eagles Week 6 Fantasy Outlook" 'Start'Em' or 'Sit'Em'

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —The Ravens make the short trip to Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are several players that have Fantasy implications by SI Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano.

Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Eagles: Carson Wentz

Fabiano's Take: "Wentz has averaged nearly 20 fantasy points over the last three weeks, but an upcoming matchup against Baltimore is anything but favorable. The blackbirds have been difficult on quarterbacks since the start of last year, allowing an average of just 13.3 fantasy points to the position. That’s the second-fewest in the NFL during that time. Wentz will also be playing behind a banged-up offensive line (again) that’s allowed 19 sacks and 44 quarterback pressures after five weeks."

Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ravens: Mark Ingram

Fabiano's Take: Confusion, thy name continues to be the Ravens backfield. After the first five weeks, OC Greg Roman has split snaps between J.K. Dobbins (106), Ingram (99), and Gus Edwards (95). The trio is also splitting touches, with Ingram leading the way at a modest 9.6 per game, and none of the three are averaging more than 8.2 fantasy points per game. So while this week’s matchup against the Eagles isn’t awful, starting Ingram (or any Ravens back) is a low-floor, dart throw in all leagues.

Wide Receivers

Sit'Em

Eagles: Travis Fulgham 

Fabiano's Take: "Fulgham went bananas a week ago, scoring 31.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. He's now seen 16 combined targets over the last two weeks and seems to have emerged as the top option in the passing game for Carson Wentz. Can he do it again? I doubt it, as the Ravens now have tape on Fulgham and will undoubtedly look to limit him. That's what Baltimore has done to receivers lined out wide, as their defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the position."

Kickers

Sit of the Week

Eagles: Jake Elliott 

Fabiano's Take: "Elliott has struggled to produce this season, averaging just 6.6 fantasy points per game. That’s good for a tie for 27th at the position, which doesn’t cut it in the fantasy world. He’ll continue to be average or worse this weekend too, as he’ll face a Ravens defense that’s given up just five field-goal conversions and the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers. I’d keep Elliott on the bench or waiver wire this week."

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

At 4-1, Lamar Jackson, Ravens Not Listening to 'Outside Noise'

When it comes to statistics, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is only concerned about wins and losses.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publisher Week 6 NFL Picks

The Ravens were unanimously picked to beat the Eagles in the Sports Illustrated team publisher Week 6 picks.

Todd_Karpovich

Mark Ingram Wants the Ball But Understands Importance of Running Back Rotation

When asked how many times he wants the ball, Ravens running back Mark Ingram responded: "As many times as possible." But that's not the scenario this season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens News & Notes: Patrick Queen Named Defensive Player of Week

The Ravens play their second NFC East opponent in Week 6 with a short road trip to Philadelphia. Baltimore beat Washington 31-17 in Week 4.  Here are some news and notes.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Eagles Week 6 Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Ravens-Eagles series is tied, 2-2-1, with Baltimore capturing a 27-26 victory the last time the teams played in 2016.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Hold Steady in Week 6 Power Rankings

The Ravens are as high as No. 1 and as low as 5 in the various Week 6 Power Rankings.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Expected to Practice All Week for Ravens

Lamar Jackson is expected to be a full-go at practice this week after dealing with a knee injury and illness leading up to the game against the Bengals.

Todd_Karpovich

John Harbaugh Breaks Down Run/Pass Play-Calling Vs. Bengals

The Ravens faced some criticism for getting away from the running attack after building a big lead and averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

Todd_Karpovich

Bengals Offers Insight Into Defensive Game Plan Vs. Ravens

The Bengals had some success containing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. After falling behind 17-0, Cincinnati held Baltimore's offense to three points in the second half.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Snap-Count Analysis: Right Guard Rotation

The Ravens had to do some shuffling on the offensive line with right guard Tyre Phillips out with a shoulder injury, opening the door for Patrick Mekari to start.

Todd_Karpovich