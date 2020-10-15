Ravens-Eagles Week 6 Fantasy Outlook" 'Start'Em' or 'Sit'Em'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —The Ravens make the short trip to Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are several players that have Fantasy implications by SI Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano.

Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Eagles: Carson Wentz

Fabiano's Take: "Wentz has averaged nearly 20 fantasy points over the last three weeks, but an upcoming matchup against Baltimore is anything but favorable. The blackbirds have been difficult on quarterbacks since the start of last year, allowing an average of just 13.3 fantasy points to the position. That’s the second-fewest in the NFL during that time. Wentz will also be playing behind a banged-up offensive line (again) that’s allowed 19 sacks and 44 quarterback pressures after five weeks."

Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ravens: Mark Ingram

Fabiano's Take: Confusion, thy name continues to be the Ravens backfield. After the first five weeks, OC Greg Roman has split snaps between J.K. Dobbins (106), Ingram (99), and Gus Edwards (95). The trio is also splitting touches, with Ingram leading the way at a modest 9.6 per game, and none of the three are averaging more than 8.2 fantasy points per game. So while this week’s matchup against the Eagles isn’t awful, starting Ingram (or any Ravens back) is a low-floor, dart throw in all leagues.

Wide Receivers

Sit'Em

Eagles: Travis Fulgham

Fabiano's Take: "Fulgham went bananas a week ago, scoring 31.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. He's now seen 16 combined targets over the last two weeks and seems to have emerged as the top option in the passing game for Carson Wentz. Can he do it again? I doubt it, as the Ravens now have tape on Fulgham and will undoubtedly look to limit him. That's what Baltimore has done to receivers lined out wide, as their defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to the position."

Kickers

Sit of the Week

Eagles: Jake Elliott

Fabiano's Take: "Elliott has struggled to produce this season, averaging just 6.6 fantasy points per game. That’s good for a tie for 27th at the position, which doesn’t cut it in the fantasy world. He’ll continue to be average or worse this weekend too, as he’ll face a Ravens defense that’s given up just five field-goal conversions and the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers. I’d keep Elliott on the bench or waiver wire this week."