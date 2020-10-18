Ravens-Eagles Week 6: Matchup Advantages, Final Prediction

Pass Offense

Ravens: The aerial attack is ranked 31st in the NFL with 178.8 yards per game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to look in sync with his wide receivers this season. Jackson has completed 86 of 135 pass attempts for 949 yards (63.7%) with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. The key could be spreading the ball around. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown and tight end Mark Andrews account for 49% of the passing targets. Baltimore could look for rookie Devin Duvernay to play a bigger role.

Eagles: Carson Wentz has thrown 1,188 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions for the league's 26th-ranked passing attack. Wentz has been sacked 19 times behind an offensive line that has been hindered by injuries to guard Brandon Brooks and tackle Jason Peters. Philadelphia is dealing with more injuries this week with wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and guard Matt Pryor (illness) already ruled out. Advantage: Ravens

Run Offense

Ravens: The running attack is having more success, ranked third with 160.8 yards per game. The Ravens are 3-0 when they've run more than thrown the ball this season. The exception is last week's 27-3 victory over the Bengals. Mark Ingram leads the running back rotation with 45 carries for 205 yards with two touchdowns. Jackson is second with 41 carries for 235 yards with a touchdown, followed by Gus Edwards (34 carries, 192 yards) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (16, 126).

Eagles: Miles Sanders leads the team with 316 yards rushing, which is ranked 13th in the NFL. Wentz is also effective scrambling out of the pocket and has 122 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Overall, Philadelphia is ranked 18th in the NFL with 108 yards rushing per game. Advantage: Ravens

Pass Defense:

Ravens: Five defensive backs — Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott and Jimmy Smith — managed a sack in a 27-3 victory over the Bengals in Week 5. Humphrey had his third forced fumble of the season. Peters has 29 career interceptions — the most in the NFL since 2015. Look for the defensive backs to blitz Wentz, especially with the injuries to his defensive line. The Ravens have a plus-5 turnover ratio.

Eagles: Jackson will be under pressure most of the game against a Philadelphia defense that has managed 18 sacks — third in the NFL. The Eagles have a pair of stout pass rushers with defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat who lead the team with three sacks apiece. However, Pro-Bowl cornerback Darius Slay suffered a concussion last week against the Steelers and might not be available. Philadelphia has a minus-6 turnover ratio. The Eagles are ranked 17th overall against the pass (241 yards per game). Both safety Rodney McLeod and linebacker Alex Singleton have managed an interception. Advantage: Ravens

Run Defense:

Ravens: Nose tackle Brandon Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to this game. Williams has 15 tackles and one quarterback hit over five games this season. He plays a key role in Baltimore's run defense, which allows 92 yards per game — ranked fifth in the NFL. Rookie Justin Madubuike is primed to get more reps after an impressive showing in his debut last week against the Bengals. Fellow rookie Broderick Washington and veteran Justin Ellis could also play a bigger role. Rookie linebacker Patrick Queen has done well finding the ball and leads the team with 42 tackles.

Eagles: Opponents are averaging 114.2 yards per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL. Linebacker Nathan Gerry has been stout and has a team-leading 40 tackles. Veteran efensive tackle Fletcher Cox has shown he can still make plays. Philadelphia wants to shut down the Ravens' versatile running attack and make Jackosn beat them downfield. Advantage: Ravens

Special Teams

Ravens: Punter Sam Koch will appear in his 230th regular-season game — the most by any player in franchise history, surpassing both Terrell Suggs (229 games) and Ray Lewis (228 games). Kicker Justin Tucker has converted 10 of 11 field-goal attempts with his only miss coming last week from 61 yards. Rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche are making an impact in the return game.

Eagles: Jake Elliott has converted seven of nine field-goal attempts, Punter Cameron Johnston is averaging 45.7 yards per kick, which ranks third in the NFL. The Eagles are still looking to gain some traction with their return game. Advantage: Ravens

Prediction

The Ravens want to head into the bye with momentum because they face the toughest portion of their schedule in November. If Baltimore stays committed to the running game, it can control the tempo of the game. The Ravens have three capable running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins — capable of wearing teams down in the fourth quarter.

Ravens 31, Eagles 17