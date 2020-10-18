Week 6: Ravens-Eagles Pregame Notes, Where to Watch, Inactives

The Ravens travel to Lincoln Financial Field for their fifth all-time meeting with the Eagles.

The series is tied 2-2-1, but the Ravens have never won in Philadelphia. Baltimore is favored by 9.5 points.

Where to Watch

CBS, CBS All Access, Yahoo Sports Mobile, FuboTV

Weather

Mostly cloudy, the temperature in low- to mid-60s.

Inactives

The Ravens defensive line will be short-handed on the defensive line after nose tackle Brandon Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive end Derek Wolfe is out with a neck injury/concussion)

Williams has 15 tackles and one quarterback hit over five games this season. He plays a key role in Baltimore's run defense, which allows 92 yards per game — ranked fifth in the NFL.

Wolfe is missing his second game of the season. He has 15 tackles and two quarterback hits.

Rookie Justin Madubuike is primed to get more reps after an impressive showing in his debut last week against the Bengals. Fellow rookie Broderick Washington and veteran Justin Ellis could also play a bigger role.

In addition to Williams, the Ravens other inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver/specialist Chris Moore (thigh/finger), center Trystan Colon-Castillo, guard Ben Bredeson, and defensive bacm Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen). So WR Miles Boykin (thigh) is active and will play.

The Eagles have been hampered by injuries all season.

Their inactives consist of quarterback Nate Sudfield, safety Marcus Epps (rib), wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and linebacker Duke Riley (rib).

Road Warriors

The Ravens have won eight-straight road games, dating back to Week 5 of the 2019 season. That is the longest active streak in the NFL. Baltimore has scored 33.6 points per game and allowed an average of 15.4 points in these victories, with both marks ranking as the NFL’s best among road teams since Week 5 of last season.

In addition, the Ravens have produced five defensive touchdwns in their last eight road games (all wins), including a fumble return for a touchdown by LB L.J. Fort in this season’s Week 2 matchup at Houston.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions in these last eight road wins (112.7 rating).

Ironman

Ravens punter Sam Koch will appear in his 230th regular-season game — the most by any player in franchise history, surpassing both Terrell Suggs (229 games) and Ray Lewis (228 games).