Ravens-Eagles Week 6 Preview, Analysis, Prediction

Todd_Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1)

When

Sunday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m. ET – Lincoln Financial Field (69,796)

Spread

Ravens: -7.5

Series History

The Ravens-Eagles regular-season series is tied, 2-2-1, with Baltimore earning a 27-26 victory the last time the teams played in 2016. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has faced Philadelphia on three occasions, going 2-1.

By the Numbers

15.2 – An NFL low points per game allowed by the Ravens in 2020.

Notable

Baltimore has 47 quarterback hits, which is tied for second in the NFL with Philadelphia entering Week 6. Pittsburgh is first with 50.

Player Spotlight: Calais Campbell

The Ravens defensive end has played in 191 games, with 173 starts. He ranks first in both categories among active NFL defensive linemen

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens have shown balance on offense over five games, attempting 138 passes and running 144 times. Baltimore is currently ranked 31st in the NFL with 178.8 yards passing per game. The running attack is having more success, ranked third with 160.8 yards per game. The Ravens are 3-0 when they've run more than thrown the ball this season. The exception is last week's 27-3 victory over the Bengals. 

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 86 of 135 pass attempts for 949 yards (63.7%) with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also leads the team with 238 yards rushing. Baltimore is ranked third in the NFL with 160.8 yards rushing per game. 

The Eagles are ranked 17th in both pass defense (241 yards per game) and run defense (114.2). Baltimore will once against try to strike a balance to keep Philadelphia on its heels.  The Eagles have a pair of stout pass rushers with defensive ends Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat who lead the team with three sacks apiece. Both safety Rodney McLeod and linebacker Alex Singleton have managed an interception.

Defense

The Eagles' offense is also in the middle of the pack. Carson Wentz has thrown 1,188 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions for the league's 26th-ranked passing attack. Miles Sanders leads Philadelphia with 316 yards rushing, which is ranked 13th in the NFL. 

After getting blown out by Kansas City, the Ravens defense has played much better. Baltimore managed seven sacks last week against the Bengals. The Ravens also have one of the top secondaries in the NFL with cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.  

Baltimore will try to keep Wentz under pressure and force him to make mistakes. However, he has been efficient in escaping potential tacklers and is second on the team with 122 yards rushing. The Ravens are sixth in the NFL allowing 335 yards per game. 

Prediction

The Ravens want to head into the bye with momentum because they face the toughest portion of their schedule in November. If Baltimore stays committed to the running game, it can control the tempo of the game. The Ravens have three capable running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins — capable of wearing teams down in the fourth quarter. 

Ravens 34, Eagles 17

