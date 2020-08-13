New-look Earl Thomas ready to continue 'Hall of Fame' career

Ravens safety Earl Thomas spent some considerable time in the gym this offseason judging from photos he posted on social media.

Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martinsdale said Thomas is fully healthy and ready to make an even bigger impact in his second year with the team.

“I think Earl is just getting ready to add another year to his Hall of Fame career," Martindale said. "He’s coming in in great shape. Last year, he was coming off of the leg injury, if you all remember, and it took him a little while to get going. Now, he’s going 100 miles per hour and he looks like he’s ready to go, to me.”

Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with Baltimore in 2019 after spending the first nine years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Thomas also earned a seventh trip to the Pro Bowl. He will be a key member of the Ravens' secondary that should be among the best in the NFL.

He made headlines this offseason after an altercation with his wife in Texas. However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh does think that will be any distraction for Thomas and the two have not even discussed the situation.

“That’s between Earl and his family, so I have not talked to him about that," Harbaugh said.