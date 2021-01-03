Ravens Early-Bird Notes: Bengals Looking to Spoil Playoff Hopes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Bengals.

There are several other scenarios where Baltimore earn a postseason spot, namely with a loss by both the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

At least one Cincinnati player is looking to spoil the party.

The NFL posted a stat about the Ravens' playoff chances on Twitter and linebacker Germaine Pratt responded, "Nope over for them."

The Bengals have won two consecutive games for the first time this season, including a victory over the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens are 11-point favorites and beat Cincinnati 27-3 in Week 5. The Bengals ended the shutout with a last-second field goal, much to the chagrin of Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had some of his best games against the Bengals, including a career-high 152 yards rushing against last year.

And who could ever forget this?

Koch's Ironman Streak About to End

Ravens punter Sam Koch is expected to miss the first game of his career against the Bengals, ending the NFL's third-longest active consecutive games streak at 239.

Koch was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and has not been able to practice.

"I'm pretty sure he's got to be out based on the day count," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Friday's practice. "That's the way I'm reading it right now. I'm just assuming he's not going to be there."

Baltimore signed punter Johnny Townsend, who was with the team in training camp. Townsend would be eligible to play against the Bengals because he has already passed all of the COVID-19 protocols.

Odds and Ends

Ravens running back Gus Edwards was listed on the injury as questionable but is expected to play against Cincinnati. That will be a boost for Baltimore, which has the league's No. 1 rushing attack. Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins have been especially effective carry the load over the second half of the season.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley will be active for the third straight week as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson. Trace McSorley is eligible to come off IR if the Ravens advance to the playoffs.

Cornerback Nate Brooks earned his first promotion after spending the last eight weeks on the practice squad. This could mean that Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) is still not ready to play. Brooks has NFL experience and started a pair of games with the Dolphins last season.