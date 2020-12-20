Ravens Early Bird Game Day Notes for Week 15 Game Vs. Jaguars

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will not be short-handed at wide receiver after all.

The activated wide receivers Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin, and James Proche II from the reserve/COVID-19 list just in time for the Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

None of the players tested positive for the virus, however, it was believed they had been exposed to an infected person so they had self-quarantine for five days. Brown, Boykin, and Proche were activated when none of them had a positive test.

Baltimore wide receivers coach David Culley will miss the game because of an "illness."

Brown, a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft from Oklahoma, is having an uneven season and has been hampered by drops. He leads the team with 605 yards receiving and has caught 43 passes on 81 targets with five scores.

Boykin, a third-round selection (93rd overall) in the 2019 NFL draft from Notre Dame, has not played a big role in the offense. He's managed just 16 receptions on 27 targets for 206 yards with two touchdowns.

Proche, a rookie sixth-round pick from SMU, has been a key player on special teams. He leads the Ravens with 175 yards on punt returns. He has also caught a 14-yard pass.

Veteran Dez Bryant was activated from the COVID-19 list earlier this week and will be available for Jacksonville. Willie Snead is available and has been one of the team's most productive wide receivers with 31 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

Huntley To Server As Main Backup to Lamar Jackson

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley was promoted from the practice squad to serve as the main backup to Lamar Jackson.

Both of the other quarterbacks — Trace McSorley and Robert Griffin III — are on IR and are not available for the game.

Jackson expressed confidence in Huntley this past week. He's avoided talking about the former standout from Utah for a reason.

“I don’t want to tell you all anything about him," Jackson said. I don’t need you all hyping it up. I know what he’s capable of doing. We’re trying to keep him under the radar as much as possible. You all are going to have to see for yourselves. He’s like that; he’s definitely like that.”

Huntley played in 37 career games (33 starts), missing eight due to injury at Utah. He went 23-10 as a starter, ranking third all-time in career wins by a Utes quarterback Huntley completed 574-of-854 passes for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, adding 1,146 rushing yards and 16 scores.

During his 2019 senior season, was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award, in addition to being a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Lombardi Award.

Tomlinson In, Willson Out, Desir Promoted

The Ravens elevated tight end Eric Tomlinson off the practice squad to take the place of Luke Willson, a fifth-year veteran who was waived after three games.

Tomlinson will serve as the main backup to Mark Andrews. Tomlinson has appeared in four games but not been targeted.

The Ravens also added depth at cornerback by promoting Pierre Desir from the practice squad.

The secondary has been dealing with multiple injuries.

Jimmy Smith has already been ruled out with a rib/shoulder injury. Marcus Peters did not practice this past week with a calf injury but is listed as questionable. Anthony Averett (ankle), Tramon Williams (thigh), and Davontae Harris (ankle) also are listed as questionable.