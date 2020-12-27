Ravens Early Bird Game-Day Notes Vs. Giants

BALTIMORE — The Raiders didn't do the Ravens any favors in the playoff race.

Las Vegas had a fourth-quarter collapse in a 26-25 loss to the Dolphins in Week 16.

Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a desperation pass to Mack Hollins that was coupled with a face mask penalty that led to a game-winning 44-yard field goal by Jason Sanders with one second remaining.

Miami secured its grip on the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. The Ravens remained in the eighth spot and need help to make the postseason.

Baltimore hosts the Giants on Sunday in a must-win game. The Ravens could leapfrog into the playoff field if the suddenly short-handed Browns lose to the one-win Jets, or the Colts lose to struggling Pittsburgh.

Cleveland wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being identified as high-risk close contacts of a positive test and cannot play.

Even if Baltimore does not gain any ground Sunday, there is still hope in the final week of the season.

The Ravens travel to Cincinnati, a team that beat 27-3 in Week 5.

The Dolphins travel to Buffalo, which might be able to rest its starters with an AFC East crown already clinched.

Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh in an AFC North showdown.

Indianapolis hosts Jacksonville, which is vying for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Baltimore could also overtake the Jaguars if they lose to both the Packers and Texans

Ravens Roster Moves

Baltimore elevated quarterback Tyler Huntley and cornerback Pierre Desir from the practice squad heading into the Week 16 game against the Giants.

Huntley was forced into action with both Trace McSorley and Robert Griffin III on injured reserve.

Huntley saw some action in last week's 40-14 victory over Jacksonville and completed 2 of 4 pass attempts for seven yards and also had four carries for 18 yards.

Ravens opted not to activate cornerback Terrell Bonds This means they'll have four healthy cornerbacks for this week's game — Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Tramon Williams and Desir. Jimmy Smith has already been ruled out and Marcus Peters is questionable.