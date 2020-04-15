Ravens Early Favorites in Every Regular-Season Game in 2020

The Ravens are certainly getting the respect from prognosticators.

Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline.

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history in 2019 when they finished 14-2, won the AFC North crown for the second straight year and were the top seed on the playoffs for the first time. Baltimore also set the NFL single 16-game-season team rushing record with 3,296 yards, breaking the previous mark set by the New England Patriots in 1978.

In addition to their 2020 AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Baltimore will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, who won the AFC West.

The Ravens take the road against Beltway rival, the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, AFC South winners, Houston Texans. and New England Patriots, who captured the AFC East.

This is how BetOnline sees the season shaping up:

Baltimore Ravens: Favored in all 16 games and dogs in 0.

Baltimore Ravens -3½ @ Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens -9 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens -5 @ Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens -2½ @ Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens -2½ @ New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens -1½ @ Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens -2½ @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens -10 @ Washington Redskins

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens -14

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens -8½

Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens -7

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens -15½

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens -2

New York Giants @ Baltimore Ravens -12½

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens -7

Tennessee @ Baltimore Ravens -8

Baltimore could be under the lights several times for prime-time action, especially if they make a Super Bowl run with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who led all players in Pro Bowl voting this season.

The NFL will release the dates and times for these games in April.

RAVENS 2020 SCHEDULE

Home: Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants and Chiefs.

Away: Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Redskins, Eagles, Colts, Texans and Patriots.