Ravens Currently Have Easiest Strength of Schedule for 2020 Season

The Ravens have the easiest schedule for the 2020 season, based on the 2019 win percentages of their upcoming opponents.

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-14), Cleveland Browns (6-10) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8), the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Baltimore will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10), Tennessee Titans (9-7), Dallas Cowboys (8-8), New York Giants (4-12) and Kansas City Chiefs (12-4), who won the AFC West.

The Ravens take the road against Beltway rival, the Washington Redskins (3-13), Philadelphia Eagles (9-7), Indianapolis Colts (7-9), AFC South winners, Houston Texans (10-6). and New England Patriots (12-4), who captured the AFC East.

Overall those teams finished 112-144 for a .438 winning percentage. Only three of those teams managed a 10-win season.

Baltimore could be under the lights several times for prime-time action behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was voted the league's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote.

The Ravens and Chiefs will have one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2020 season.

Kansas City and Baltimore have a budding rivalry and have played in each of the past two seasons at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won the 2018 matchup 27-24 in overtime and also edged the Ravens 33-28 this past year.

The teams will play again at M & T Bank Stadium in 2020, which is sure to be a prime-time matchup featuring two of NFL's top playmakers — Patrick Mahomes and Jackson It will also be one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.

“It’s not just these two quarterbacks, but it’s the new era of quarterback," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said earlier this season. "We’re preparing for more mobile quarterbacks this year than the old school, stay-in-the-pocket-and-play quarterback from the pocket. So, that’s where I’m talking about the history of the game is changing.”

The Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The New England Patriots have the league's toughest schedule in 2020 with their opponents going a combined 137-118-1 (.537) last year.

The NFL will release the dates and times for these games in April.