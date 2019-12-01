Raven
Video: Instant Analysis of Ravens Victory Over 49ers

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens escaped the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-swept game Week 13 that was a potential Super Bowl preview. My report from M&T Bank Stadium.

Video: All Signs Point to a Classic Matchup Between Ravens-49ers

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers is the best matchup in Week 13. Both teams have established themselves as the class of their respective conferences and the winner of this game could be the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Mekari 'Perfect' Fit for Ravens

Todd Karpovich
Rookie Patrick Mekari will make his first start at center for the injured Matt Skura against the San Francisco 49ers and their stout defensive line Week 13.

Marlon Humphrey Analyzes 49ers' Attack

Todd Karpovich
Marlon Humphrey has established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.He'll see a different type of offense when the Ravens host the 49ers in Week 13.

Video: Marshal Yanda Says Ravens Played Championship Football

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens' offensive line played a key role in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked just once against the league's top rush defense. The Ravens also converted a pair of crucial fourth-and-1 plays to extend drives.

Never A Doubt With Justin Tucker

Todd Karpovich
Justin Tucker nailed a 49-yard field-goal attempt between the uprights, giving Baltimore a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. It was the 15th game-winning kick of his career.

Ravens Surge Past 49ers in Potential Super Bowl Preview

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards with a touchdown and Justin Tucker had the game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a possible Super Bowl preview.

Video: Greg Roman Discusses Challenges of 49ers Top Defense

Todd Karpovich
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman says the 49ers pose a tough challenge Week 13 at M&T Banks Stadium. San Francisco has the league's No. 1 overall defense, allowing 248 yards per game, and also lead the NFL with 44 sacks. Arik Armstead sets the tone the way with 10 sacks, followed by Nick Bosa (eight sacks) and Dee Ford (6.5 sacks).

Ravens-49ers: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich
The San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens is the marquee matchup in Week 13. Rain could be a factor and other notes for this potential Super Bowl preview.

Week 13: Ravens-49ers Inactives

Todd Karpovich
Ravens have all healthy scratches, 49ers still dealing with several injuries

Video: Welcome to Wet M&T Bank Stadium for 49ers-Ravens

Todd Karpovich
The San Francisco 49ers visit the Baltimore Ravens for a potential Super Bowl preview in Week 13. The wet conditions could be a factor, especially with the Ravens, who have rookie Patrick Mekari making his first start at center.