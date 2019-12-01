Video: Instant Analysis of Ravens Victory Over 49ers
The Baltimore Ravens escaped the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-swept game Week 13 that was a potential Super Bowl preview. My report from M&T Bank Stadium.
The Baltimore Ravens escaped the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-swept game Week 13 that was a potential Super Bowl preview. My report from M&T Bank Stadium.
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers is the best matchup in Week 13. Both teams have established themselves as the class of their respective conferences and the winner of this game could be the favorite to win the Super Bowl.
The Ravens' offensive line played a key role in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked just once against the league's top rush defense. The Ravens also converted a pair of crucial fourth-and-1 plays to extend drives.
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman says the 49ers pose a tough challenge Week 13 at M&T Banks Stadium. San Francisco has the league's No. 1 overall defense, allowing 248 yards per game, and also lead the NFL with 44 sacks. Arik Armstead sets the tone the way with 10 sacks, followed by Nick Bosa (eight sacks) and Dee Ford (6.5 sacks).