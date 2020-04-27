RavenCountry
Ravens Still in Market for Edge Rusher?

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens were not able to get that coveted edge rusher in this year's NFL Draft.

General manager Eric DeCosta decided to address other areas of need at inside linebacker, wide receiver, the offensive and defensive line with the team's 10 selections. 

The Ravens decided to take a pass on several edge rushers that were linked to them entering the draft, most notably A.J. Epenesa, Zack Baun and Josh Uche. 

 "We did the best we could," DeCosta said. "We tried to draft the best players that checked off the most boxes that could help us right away and also long-term. You’re never really going to … I mean, I suppose you could, but in most cases you’re always going to have a hole that kind of stays open. But, we’ll continue to try and fill those holes. 

"And that’s the thing about this that I’ve learned ... things always pop up, so you’re always going to have needs. They change daily in this business, and you just have to try and adjust on the fly, and we will do that to the best of our abilities.” 

There are still two top defensive ends available in the free-agent market — Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffen. However, both of those players are looking for deals that would be too expensive for the Ravens and their limited salary-cap space, which is about $10 million.

The Ravens are confident they already made significant upgrades to their interior pass rush with the additions of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Baltimore also drafted linebacker Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, which will further boost that front seven. 

DeCosta also likes the addition of defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who was taken in the third round of this year's draft. 

"We have great leadership in Calais and Derek, and Brandon [Williams] is an awesome leader, too. So, I think to add some young players to those rooms … And we have great coaches in [defensive line coach] Joe Cullen and [outside linebackers coach] Drew Wilkins." DeCosta said. "Those guys really do an awesome job developing guys and getting guys ready to play. 

"So, I think Justin [Madubuike] is a guy who – first and foremost – plays hard. He can rush the passer, he runs to the football, and I think he’s a guy who has tremendous upside. He is going to develop quickly with those guys in front of him, and I think it’s a great spot for him to be in.”

