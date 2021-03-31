Ravens Still Have Opportunity to Sign Playmaking, Free-Agent Edge Rusher

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There are several free-agent edge rushers still available in the free-agent market if the Ravens decide to make a move.

Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram III are still looking for a team, and each of those players could boost Baltimore's pass rush.

The Ravens have a need for an edge rusher after losing several players this offseason.

Matt Judon, who led the team with six sacks last season, signed a new deal with the Patriots as a free agent. Yannick Ngakoue signed with the Raiders after finishing with eight overall, but only three in nine games for Baltimore. Jihad Ward, who signed with the Jaguars, managed three sacks last season.

The Ravens have just over $17 million available in salary-cap funds, according to OvertheCap.com. Some of those funds could be used to land one of the available top edge rushers.

Clowney drew interest from the Ravens prior to last season when the team reportedly had a sign-and-trade deal in place before it was nixed by the league. Clowney eventually signed with the Titans where he battled injuries. Baltimore is looking to boost its pass rush this offseason with free agents Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue already signed by other teams. He had a tumultuous 2020 season with the Titans, appearing in just eight games before undergoing knee surgery. As a result, his current market value is a one-year, $6.5 million deal, according to Spotrac.

Ingram was the longest-tenured player on the Chargers. He was drafted by 2012 general manager AJ Smith and has been a high motor player. Ingram, however, was placed on IR twice last season and did not manage a sack. Nonetheless, Ingram amassed 43 sacks between 2015 through 2019 and would be a boost to the Ravens pass rush. Ingram has a market value of $11.4 million per year.

Houston started 16 games for the Colts, finishing with 25 tackles (8 for loss), 8.0 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered, 12 quarterback hits, and two safeties last season. At age 32 years old, Houston's snaps and productivity both dipped from his first season with the Colts in 2019 when he played 674 snaps and had 11.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He could be looking for a deal just under $10 million.

Baltimore could opt to use the 27th overall pick on an edge rusher in this year's draft. There are several talented players available, including Jayson Oweh (Penn State), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Joe Tryon (Washington), Zaven Collins (Tulsa) and Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest).

Regardless, adding a pass rusher has become one of the team's biggest needs this offseason.