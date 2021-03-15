Ravens Need to Fill Void for Steady Edge Rusher in Post-Suggs Era

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not had a player finish with the double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs managed 11 in 2017.

Baltimore is looking to add an edge rusher this offseason with three its top four sacks leaders ready to test the free-agent market.

The Ravens could fill the void by splurging in free agency adding a top-tier player in free agency, such as Shaquil Barrett. Or, they could pursue last costly option, such as Haason Reddick, who had 12.5 sacks with the Cardinals in 2020.

Baltimore could opt to use the 27th overall pick on an edge rusher in this year's draft. There are several talented players available, including Jayson Oweh (Penn State), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Joe Tryon (Washington), Zaven Collins (Tulsa) and Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest).

Last season, Matt Judon led the Ravens with six sacks. Yannick Ngakoue finished with eight overall, but he managed only three in nine games for Baltimore after being traded by Minnesota.

Defensive end Calais Campbell was third with four sacks over 12 games, followed by Jihad Ward, who had three sacks over 10 games.

Ngakoue, Judon and Ward are each eligible for free agency.

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent.

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens' overall sacks over the [ast five seasons.

2020 — 39

2019 — 37

2018 — 43

2017 — 41

2016 — 31

The Ravens are willing to think outside the box to add an effective pass rusher this offseason.

"Say it’s a 4-3 defensive end who’s not a great player in space, in terms of dropping and all those types of things; we like our 3-4 outside linebackers to be able to drop, and play in space, and cover tight ends, and do all these things," GM Eric DeCosta said. "However, if the guy is a dominant pass rusher, and he can’t drop and play in space, it would be something that we would probably really strongly consider, because this guy has a dominant trait, which is to rush the passer."