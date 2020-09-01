Don Martindale offers sage advice to Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has worked closely with safety DeShon Elliott throughout training camp to sure he's ready for his expanded role.

Elliott is expected to take over the starting job for Pro-Bowler Earl Thomas, who had his contract terminated by the team for various infractions.

Martindale is confident Elliott will thrive in the secondary.

"The thing that I was just talking to him about out there today was, ‘Just do your job. You don’t have to do anything extra and the plays will come to you.’ I thought he did a nice job," Martindale said. "One of the things he wanted to work on was his angles to the football, and he did a really nice job with that [on] Saturday.”

The Ravens selected Eliott in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2018 draft from the University of Texas. Eliott showed his potential during his first training camp but was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured forearm in the preseason win at Miami.

Eliott was poised to bounce back in his second season before the injury bug struck again. This time, he appeared in six games, recording three tackles and one pass defended before being placed on IR with a knee injury on Oct. 15.

"The injuries were really freak injuries that he had before in the past," Martindale said. "We talk about injuries, that’s like swinging the cat around … He was on track to have a really good year last year, before he got banged up. So, he’s just taken another step forward. He’s in great shape."

The key is for Elliott is to stay healthy and prove he can be an impact player. He already has a strong rapport with Clark, who will start alongside him in the Ravens' talented secondary.

“I think I’ve got myself together physically, mentally, and spiritually," Elliott said. "I feel like God is going to bless me with the things I need to stay healthy this year. And I’m going to do the best I can to stay healthy for my teammates and play for them.

"I love this team. I love my defense. I’m just trying to stay healthy as much as I can, so I can be able to make the plays I need to make, to get us to where we’re trying to get to and our end goal. So, I’m trying to play for my boys.”