Ravens bracing for empty stadiums in the fall

The mere thought of playing games without fans is certainly on the minds of the Ravens players and coaches.

However, that scenario appears more likely each day as the nation is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other sports leagues around the world, most notably the Bundesliga and the English Premier League, have resumed games without any fans. Crowd noise is piped in through the stadiums' speakers to provide an atmosphere.

The NFL could follow that lead if the regular season does proceed as planned in September.

"I thought about it, and I think it’ll be weird," Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon said. "But I came from somewhere where you didn’t have that many fans, and we didn’t play in front of stadiums like I am right now. So, I think it’ll just be different. It’ll just be something that we all have to adapt to and come to terms with. But, definitely, having fans there helps.

"We love when M & T [Bank Stadium] is packed and it’s loud, and they’ve got our backs as we’ve got their backs, and you can feel the energy in the city. Hopefully, we don’t have to play without fans, but I think it’ll just be something we have to adapt to. I think it’ll be weird.”

The players are concerned about their own safety and the welfare of the fans with the coronavirus. While playing in empty stadiums could be a surreal experience, the teams will adapt to the conditions.

The Ravens won't deviate from their goal of winning a championship because the conditions.

“I just want everyone to be safe. I want everyone to be healthy. I hope we all overcome this thing together, and obviously, I want to play football on time and in front of fans," running back Mark Ingram said. "You play with the energy from your home crowd. You play with your teammates against everybody else on the road, from their energy from their crowd – we feed off that as well. It’s just a great aspect of the game.

"It’s a big part of the reason why we all love to play week-in and week-out, is that energy in the stadium from the fans. Hopefully, people can get healthy. Hopefully, everybody can be safe and be able to go about business as usual. But, if we didn’t have to play with fans, I still love the game, I still love to play, and I still want to be a champion."

Tight end Mark Andrews added: "I would love to be able to play in a stadium again where fans are in there. That’s what we all live for – whether it’s basketball, baseball, football or hockey – playing in front of a crowd. And then even for the fans, for their enjoyment and having fun. So, I would definitely love that, but as far as things moving forward, you never know.”

The NFL plays the shortest regular-season schedule among all professional sports with just 16 games. As a result, every game is vitally important and there is usually a raucous atmosphere among the franchises fighting for a playoff spot.

“It’s kind of hard to imagine right now – playing in empty stadiums, just given the amount of games that we have is kind of limited compared to the other sports," left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "So, those atmospheres are usually very important and play more of a role than [in] other sports in that regard, I guess. But it would definitely be different, so when that time comes, we’ll see what happens. I really don’t know what my thoughts would be if that was actual reality.”

Other players have simply focused on their offseason work and dealing with the other restrictions because of COVID-19. They remain hopeful the stadiums will be full when the games resume.

"I really don't see that happening," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I don't know, I've never seen anything like that. I've never played football without people watching. So, I don't know. I don't know."