Ravens Excited About Playing First Game in Las Vegas

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's a business trip for the Ravens.

However, that doesn't mean they can't fully enjoy the experience when they play the Raiders in the NFL's first regular-season game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

It's going to be loud, it's going to be feisty and it's going to be fun.

"It’s going to be rocking in there," Ravens center Bradley Bozeman said. "I mean, it’s going to be loud; we already know that. But we’re just going to continue to prepare. We’ve been working all week – the last two weeks on silent cadence and making sure that we’re good on that.

"We’ve been pumping in crowd noise out here; it’s been loud as crap out here. We’ve got our little speaker system going out. But we’re just going to continue to prep and prepare for it.”

The Ravens are 4.5 point favorites going into the game but will play a spirited Raiders team. Both teams have several new players on their rosters, so that provides further intrigue to the matchup.

Baltimore overhauled its offensive line and wide receivers, while Las Vegas focused on boosting a defense that struggles last season.

"They’re all pretty similar in that they’re all challenging and daunting," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "When you haven’t seen one before, and maybe that’s more of the question … Not seeing the stadium before, it will be different. But for the rookies, you forget [that] the rookies have never seen any of these places before. So, they just have to go out there and do it. I’m looking forward to seeing the stadium – I am. I’m just looking forward to getting the season started. I can’t wait, really.”

The players are looking forward to having fans back in the stands. Last season, they played to nearly empty stadiums because of COVID-19.

The extra energy is an added bonus.

"I’ve always appreciated having fans in the stands, but you don’t really know how much you really appreciate them until they’re gone," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "So, I’m really happy to have them back. I’m looking forward to it. Even in the preseason, you could feel the energy; it was quite pleasant.

"This week, when the games actually really matter, I can imagine it’s going to be pretty intense. And being in Las Vegas, it’s going to be fun. I know the tickets are one of the hottest tickets on the market. I’m looking forward to the game. I have a lot of family coming, so it’s going to be fun.”