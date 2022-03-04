Ravens Expect J.K. Dobbins To Be 'Type of Player That He Was Two Years Ago'

Ravens expect all their running backs to be back next season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had high expectations for J.K. Dobbins before he suffered a knee injury in a preseason game against Washington.

To compound the challenge, fellow running backs, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, also suffered season-ending injuries before the start of the season.

The Ravens are confident all three players will be at full strength this upcoming season.

“It was certainly a big blow losing J.K. [Dobbins] and then Gus Edwards, and then Justice Hill – all three of our guys," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "Three of our mainstay players, losing those guys in the span of two weeks was very, very challenging as an organization. Saying that, we are very confident that those guys will all come back this year and play winning football for us. J.K., specifically, obviously suffered a serious knee injury, but he’s a young player. He’s a hungry player, [and] he has a great mindset."

Dobbins suffered an injury to his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass in a 37-3 victory over Washington in the third preseason game and was ruled out for the season.

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

"He’s been working very, very hard, and we are very, very confident that he’ll come back and be the type of player that he was two years ago," DeCosta said.

Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last week of the preseason. In 2020, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role last season before the injury.

Hill tore his Achilles tendon in training camp after running for 225 yards on 58 carries the previous season. However, Hill made his mark on special teams, totaling a team-high nine special teams tackles and producing one forced fumble for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return — fourth-best in the NFL.

After the injuries, Devonta Freeman was signed prior to the season and had 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Baltimore also signed Latavius Murray, who finished with 501 yards and six touchdowns.

Ty’Son Williams (185 yards, one touchdown) was expected to embrace a bigger role but he struggled with blocking, did not play special teams, and fell out of favor with coach John Harbaugh.

The running backs performed well despite the tough circumstances.

In 2019, the Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season.

The hope is the running game can get back to that type of performance.