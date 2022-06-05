Ravens Expect More Progress from Backup QB Tyler Huntley

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley always prepares throughout the week as if he's the starter.

That's the correct attitude because Huntley was called into action several times last season when Lamar Jackson was sidelined with an illness and ankle injury.

Jackson has also skipped the past two weeks of voluntary workouts, so Huntley has gotten more reps in practice, which is beneficial to him and the team.

"Every opportunity we have to get out here and practice, he’s taken advantage of them," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "[He’s] doing a really good job. I think he’s taking the natural growth that you would expect, commanding things, operating things, and knowing how to fix things on the fly. He’s doing a really good job."

Huntley finished 1-3 as a starter.

Over seven games, Huntley threw for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for a 76.6 rating.

The Ravens re-signed Huntley as an exclusive-rights-free agent this offseason. The players have confidence that Huntley can lead the team.

"Tyler came in, and he crushed it," guard Kevin Zeitler said. "We were in every game with some of the Super Bowl favorites this year, right now. We were this close. It just is what it is. I think more than anything, I think it proved how valuable Tyler [Huntley] is going to be in case anything like this ever happens again.

"The fact that he can come in and we can compete is huge. But I’m looking forward to next year and to Lamar [being] healthy and getting back to doing what he does.”