Expectations for DeSean Jackson with Ravens Wide Receivers Room

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Wide receiver DeSean Jackson was limited in his Ravens debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

Jackson had two targets and one catch for 16 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury.

He'll get more opportunities over the second half of the season.

“We’re being smart; we’re playing the long game with him, understanding that he didn’t have a training camp or an offseason," Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin said. "So, last night for me was kind of like preseason [Game] 1, although it’s a Monday Night Football game, but with 15 years and being who he is, he allows me the opportunity as the receivers coach to manage it that way. We had a pitch count on him, but pitch counts are irrelative to how a player feels.

"I wanted to really push him on the conditioning phase of it, the getting comfortable with the offense, the calls, the huddle calls, playing with Lamar [Jackson], how we play offense."

DeSean Jackson has been eager to work with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The pairing of the two is reminiscent of DeSean Jackson's time with the Philadelphia Eagles when he worked with another dynamic quarterback, Michael Vick.

Lamar Jackson has been impressed by his new wide receiver in practice.

The key now is to develop chemistry in games.

"You guys have interviewed him and talking about how he’s enjoying playing in an offense like this," Martin said. "So, he felt himself, and somewhere in the third quarter, I looked at him and asked him how he was doing, and he was like, ‘I feel good.’ We were in control of the game, so I didn’t feel the need to continue to play him, which I felt was the best decision.

"So, the bye week is great for him; he’ll continue to progress in terms of his conditioning and things of that nature. He’ll be a big part of what we do down the stretch.”