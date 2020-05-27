Ravens Embracing Potential to Be a 'Great Team'

The Ravens are not backing down from the lofty expectations surrounding the team.

At the same, the players are not taking anything for granted.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has a talented roster, including NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, with the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs. The players understand the amount of work ahead of them if they want to reach their goal of winning a Super Bowl.

"If we go out there and say our expectation is to win a Super Bowl, we’ll have to start with Week One," second-year wide receiver Miles Boykin said in a Zoom call with reporters. "I think ‘Harbs’ is great on talking about that and talking about how it starts at Week One. It doesn’t start at Week 16, it doesn’t start at the Super Bowl. You have to build yourself a Super Bowl team. You’re not a Super Bowl team from Day One.

"For us ... it’s just taking it one game, one step at a time, one meeting at a time, one virtual meeting at a time. It’s huge for us to take those steps, and I think we’re doing that. We have the right people on this team. We have great chemistry and great character on this team."

The Baltimore Ravens were picked to make the Super Bowl in four of the top eight scenarios by prognosticators BetOnline.

The potential matchups and odds consist of:

New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens, 30/1

San Francisco 49ers vs Baltimore Ravens, 30/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens, 30/1

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens, 40/1

The top three overall favorites each involve the defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs at 25/1 against either the Saints, 49ers, or Buccaneers.

Entering the 2020 season, the Ravens are the only team in the NFL favored in every game, according to BetOnline.

Baltimore went a league-best 14-2 last season before crashing out in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans. The players still have a sour taste in their mouths the way the season ended.

They want to rectify the situation.

"I think the great teams, it doesn’t – and I think we have the potential to be a great team," Boykin said. "For us, we can’t really listen to that outside noise, and I don’t think we ever have. We lost to Tennessee because we didn’t play well enough to win. It wasn’t because we thought we were better than what we really were. At the end of the day, the only expectations that matter are the ones that we have for ourselves."