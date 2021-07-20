Ravens Expected To Be Super Bowl Contender Over Next Several Years

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With a franchise quarterback and several young playmakers on both sides of the ball, the Ravens should be able to contend for a Super Bowl over the next several years.

That was the consensus among a panel of analysts from ESPN that projected teams that could contend for a title for the next three seasons based on their quarterback, overall roster, front office, drafting ability, and coaching.

The Ravens ranked third behind the top-rated Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baltimore ranked first among all teams with its ability to draft playmakers and the efficiency of the front office.

"The Ravens are masters of perpetually doing good football business: quality drafting, shrewd free-agent signings and knowing when to extend a player and when to allow him to test free agency," ESPN's Field Yates wrote. "With a quarterback in Lamar Jackson whose apex is literally the unanimous MVP of the league in any given year, the Ravens have a chance to challenge in the AFC over each of the next three seasons."

For the second-straight year, Baltimore had three players – Jackson (1,005), J.K. Dobbins (805) and Gus Edwards – rush for over 700 yards each. The 2020 Ravens joined the 2019 Ravens and 2011 Panthers as the only teams ever with three 700-yard rushers in a season.

Baltimore has led the league in rushing in each of the past two seasons.

The Ravens have several young playmakers on defense, most notably cornerback Marlon Humphrey, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and rookie inside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who is expected to be a force in the league.

"Baltimore believes Odafe Oweh will be a force in Year 1, and some evaluators consider Patrick Queen a top-10 linebacker after just one season in the NFL," ESPN Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Those are two quality pillars for future years."

The Ravens, however, have to improve a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL last year.

Baltimore added veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency. The Ravens also added Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace via the NFL draft.

They will compliment a group of wide receivers already on the roster, including Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, Deon Cain, and James Proche.

Baltimore also has two solid tight ends in Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

The team is determined to get the results this season.

A title might depend on it.

"If they can throw the football efficiently and effectively on their terms, they will win a Super Bowl," ESPN's Louis Riddick wrote. "If they can't, they won't."

The rankings for the rest of the AFC North were:

5. Cleveland Browns

No. 17 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 29 Cincinnati Bengals.