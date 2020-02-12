Next Order of Business for Ravens: Extensions for Stanley and Humphrey?

The recent extension of safety Chuck Clark underscores the Ravens commitment to finalizing deals for their key playmakers before they're eligible for free agency.

Clark signed a three-year deal worth $16 million, including $10 million in guarantees this week, earlier this week.

The next order of business could be securing extensions for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season. Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agent in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Both Stanley and Humphrey are former first-round picks that represent the foundation of the team.

However, both players will be a costly investment to re-sign.

Stanley, a first round (sixth overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, is among the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Top left tackles are currently making $15 million to $16 million per year, according to spotrac.com. Stanley will command a similar deal.

Last season, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). He also assisted the Ravens in becoming the first team ever to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season.

Stanley was the key blocker for NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a QB in 2019. Jackson threw an NFL-high 36 touchdowns (also a franchise record) and posted 1,206 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Humphrey, selected by the Ravens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

The top cornerbacks in the NFL make about $15 million annually and Humphrey will be in the position for that type of payday.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta could already be exploring those deals.

Both players are vital to the future of the franchise.