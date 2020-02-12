RavenCountry
Next Order of Business for Ravens: Extensions for Stanley and Humphrey?

Todd Karpovich

The recent extension of safety Chuck Clark underscores the Ravens commitment to finalizing deals for their key playmakers before they're eligible for free agency. 

Clark signed a three-year deal worth $16 million, including $10 million in guarantees this week, earlier this week. 

The next order of business could be securing extensions for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season. Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agent in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Both Stanley and Humphrey are former first-round picks that represent the foundation of the team.

However, both players will be a costly investment to re-sign.

Stanley, a first round (sixth overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, is among the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Top left tackles are currently making $15 million to $16 million per year, according to spotrac.com. Stanley will command a similar deal.

Last season, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). He also assisted the Ravens in becoming the first team ever to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season. 

Stanley was the key blocker for NFL MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who produced one of the greatest seasons ever by a QB in 2019. Jackson threw an NFL-high 36 touchdowns (also a franchise record) and posted 1,206 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

USATSI_13767114

Humphrey, selected by the Ravens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

The top cornerbacks in the NFL make about $15 million annually and Humphrey will be in the position for that type of payday.  

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta could already be exploring those deals. 

Both players are vital to the future of the franchise.

Should Ravens Make Big Splash with Clowney?

The Ravens have some money to spend in free agency and one of their biggest priorities is finding a pass rusher. There is a hypothetical scenario that has Baltimore signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to five-year, $115 million contract.Is this feasible? It's perhaps too early to say, but Clowney, 27 would be a huge boost to the Ravens' potential run to the Super Bowl next season.

Todd Karpovich

A Look at the Ravens' Rivals in the AFC North

The Ravens won their second straight AFC North title in 2019. Baltimore went 5-1 against its division foes. The only loss was . a 40-25 setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. It was also the last time the Ravens dropped a regular season game, reeling off 12 straight wins. The Browns, Steelers and Bengals will look to reload for the upcoming season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Sign Safety Chuck Clark to Three-Year Extension

Ravens safety Chuck Clark agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team.Last season, Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games. Playing in all 16 games, he helped the Ravens' defense rank third in points (17.6) and fourth in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Investment in Secondary Could Continue to Pay Huge Dividends

The Ravens had one of the top secondaries in the NFL last year.The team is making sure that unit will remain mostly intact next season. Safety Chuck Clark became the latest player to receive a contract extension, earning a three-year deal worth worth $16 million, including $10 million in guarantees. This means the Ravens will have both starting safeties — Clark and Earl Thomas — and cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters — back in the lineup.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 4

As we edge closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, a general consensus is the Ravens will draft an outside linebacker/edge rusher with the 28th overall pick.That seems like a safe bet considering that position is one of Baltimore's biggest needs this offseason. In addition, the Ravens have not selected a defensive player in the first round since taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in 2017. Joe Giglio, of NJ.com, envisions the Ravens using their first-round pick on an offensive player for a third consecutive year by selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign Tackle Andre Smith

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by re-signing veteran tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.Smith had originally signed with Baltimore the week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans after fellow offensive lineman Parker Ehinger was place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325- pound Smith was not active for the playoff game, but will have an opportunity to play a bigger role next season as the main backup to Ronnie Stanley and/or Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman and Wife Nikki Embark on U.S. Tour to Stop Bullying

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki are on a mission to stop bullying. The couple will embark on a cross-country trip — from Maryland to California — on Feb. 10 in an RV to visit schools and promote their anti-bullying message. The Bozemans plan to return to Baltimore by March 23 so Bradley can begin preparation for offseason workouts with the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson-Mania: The Bobblehead Version

The popularity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to soar. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Lamar Jackson riding a raven. This is the newest addition to the extremely popular Riding Bobblehead Series and comes following Jackson’s unanimous selection as NFL MVP on Saturday and as Jackson looks to ride the Ravens to Super Bowl LV next season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Currently Have Easiest Strength of Schedule for 2020 Season

The Ravens have the easiest schedule for the 2020 season, based on the 2019 win percentages of 2020 opponents. In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens Safety Eric Weddle Retires

Eric Weddle has a lasting legacy with the Ravens. The Pro-Bowl safety only spent three season in Baltimore, but he quickly became an effective leader in the locker room and was a fan-favorite. The six-time Pro Bowler recently announced his retirement on social media after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich