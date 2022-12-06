Ravens Have Faith In Huntley; He Has to Justify Confidence

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has already had a taste of what it's like to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Last season, Huntley started four games when Lamar Jackson was sidelined with an illness and ankle injury. Huntley played effectively at times but finished 1-3, completing 122 of 188 passes for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jackson is sidelined again with a knee injury and the Ravens are uncertain when he'll be back in the lineup.

As a result, Huntley will likely get the start in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Our players have a lot of confidence in him," coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s not as experienced, obviously, but he is experienced. He’s been out there. Last year he was out there for five, six, seven games – right – [and] this year now. If that’s the way it goes, that’s the way it goes. We’ll be excited to play, and our guys will be fired up.”

Jackson was injured in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The injury is not expected to end Jackson's season and he could be out "days or weeks," according to Harbaugh.

Huntley entered and completed 27 of 37 passes for 187 yards with an interception. Huntley also ran for 41 yards on 10 carries, including a 2-yard score with 28 seconds remaining for an improbable 10-9 victory.

Jackson and Huntley are dual-threat quarterbacks so the Ravens won't have to dramatically alter the game plan.



Huntley had over a 100 quarterback rating in this year's preseason so it appears he is evolving as a playmaker.

"Both guys play a similar game," Harbaugh said. "We run the same basic offense with both players, so it’s not really going to change anything in terms of preparation [Huntley] is a player that has a lot of dynamics to his game — he can throw, he can run, he operates really well."

The Ravens signed quarterback Brett Hundley to the practice squad. Hundley was released in August. The Ravens also have quarterback Anthony Brown on the practice squad.