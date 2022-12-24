Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Falcons will play their Week 16 game in frigid temperatures at M&T Bank Stadium.

The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees.

“I always worry about staying warm on the sideline," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The thing is you don’t get a chance to go back to the heaters like everybody else does. So, I’ve heard coaches – they become first-time head coaches – and I’ll say, ‘Well, what did you learn about it?’ And they’ll say, ‘It’s hard to stay warm on cold days when you’re the head coach.’ So, thank you for being concerned about that. I appreciate that. I dress warm; I dress warm, what you tell your kids to do, right?”

Tickets are selling for as low as $1.

The coldest Ravens game in Baltimore was 19 degrees in the 2017 finale against the Bengals.

However, the Ravens have much at stake.

With the New York Jets losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Atlanta and a loss or tie by the Miami Dolphins or a loss or tie by the New England Patriots, among other scenarios. The Dolphins host the Packers and the Patriots host the Bengals.

Moves

The Ravens signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack signed to the 53-man roster with Calais Campbell out with a knee injury.

Linebacker Josh Bynes was waived. He's been a healthy scratch since the team signed Roquan Smith in early November.

Quarterback Anthony Brown was elevated from the practice squad to serve as backup to Tyler Huntley. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out with a knee injury

Wide receiver Andy Isabella was also elevated from the practice squad.