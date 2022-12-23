Ravens — Falcons Week 17 Betting Trends

The Ravens are looking to take down the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 and possibly clinch a playoff berth.

Here are the Betting Trends, courtesy of FanDuel.

Moneyline: ATL: (+290) | BAL: (-360)

Spread: ATL: +7.5 (-110) | BAL: -7.5 (-110)

Total: 37.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"The Ravens enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," FanDuel's Lary Rupp wrote. "This 1 p.m. ET clash also features one of the lower totals on the Week 16 slate at 37.5 points."

More Trends

Atlanta is 2-6 against the spead (ATS) in its last eight games.

The total has hit the under in five of Atlanta's last six games.

Baltimore is 5-0 straight up in its last five home games against Atlanta.

The total has hit the under in each of Baltimore's last five home games.

The point total for this game ranks as one of the lowest in Week 16 for a reason," Rupp wrote. "Neither one of these teams is averaging more than 15.7 points or 319.3 yards over the last three games. Those marks rank outside the top 20 NFL teams. Keep in mind Jackson is expected to sit out again on Saturday as well."

Final Score Prediction: Ravens 21, Falcons 14

Bet: Under 37.5 Points (-110)