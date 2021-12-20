Ravens Fight Hard But Fall Just Short Against Packers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens knew they faced an uphill battle to beat the Green Bay Packers because of the number of injuries and COVID issues that decimated their roster.

Nonetheless, Baltimore was resilient again and managed to pull within one point with 42 seconds left. However, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was playing for the sidelined Lamar Jackson, threw an incomplete pass to tight end Mark Andrews and the Ravens fell 31-30.

“I thought our chances of winning there were better than overtime,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said.

Huntley played effectively and he was able to keep with his counterpart and future Hall-of-Famer, Aaron Rodgers.

Baltimore lost its third straight game and fell to 8-6 on the season. The Ravens are now tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North and those teams play next week in a critical game that could decide which team goes to the playoffs.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught 10 passes for 136 yards with two touchdowns. He became the first tight end in franchise history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

Huntley was 28 of 40 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

The Ravens were aggressive the entire game because they knew they would not be able to beat the Packers with field goals. Baltimore was 2 of 4 on fourth down.

Rodgers was able to attack a Ravens secondary that was missing all of their starters and was down to just four healthy cornerbacks when Tavon Young left with a concussion.

Rodgers gave the Packers their first lead, 21-14, early in the third quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones.

After Justin Tucker kicked a 38-yard field goal, the Packers scored again on the next possession when Rodgers threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 28-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore went for 4th-and-sixth from its own 29 and Huntley threw an incomplete pass. The Packers took advantage of the short field and Mason Crosby connected on a 29-yard field goal.

The Ravens pulled to within 31-24 on a three-yard touchdown run by Huntley with 4:47 left. Baltimore had a key stop on the next possession and Huntley scored again on an 8-yard run, but the 2-point conversion failed.

“That was ‘the’ decision. Anyone who second-guesses that is wrong," Andrews said.

Rodgers completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards with the three touchdowns.

The Ravens outgained the Packers 354-346.

Baltimore finished with 143 yards rushing.

The Ravens took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Huntley found Andrews for an 8-yard touchdown. Baltimore had not scored a first-quarter touchdown since Oct. 17 against the Chargers — span of seven games.

Green Bay tied the game on the opening drive of the second quarter on a 2-yard tun by AJ Dillon. The Packers were helped by a roughing-the-passer penalty on linebacker Odafe Oweh.

The Ravens regained the lead 14-7 on the ensuing possession when Huntley threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrews.

Green Bay tied the game at the half on a 3-yard touchdown reception by Davante Adams from Rodgers.

Baltimore dominated the time of possession, holding the ball 17:11 to Green Bay's 12:49.