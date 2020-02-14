M&T Bank Stadium Ranks No. 2 for Overall Satisfaction in NFL’s Voice of the Fan Survey

In the NFL’s annual *Voice of the Fan* survey – a poll that rates the game-day experience satisfaction of fans – the Baltimore Ravens/M & T Bank Stadium ranked No. 2 overall among all teams in 2019.

Baltimore placed in the Top 5 in most major voting categories, earning premier No. 1 rankings for stadium technology, video board content, gamed-ay staff, pre-game concourse activities/fan fests outside stadium, instant replays/in-game highlights, highlights from around the NFL and in-game & fantasy stats.

The Ravens also received exceptional marks in overall game-day entertainment (No. 2), food and beverage (No. 2), fan arrival (No. 4) and tailgate experience (No. 4).

“We are thrilled with the way our fans responded to our game-day experience this year,” Ravens vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “We constantly try to create the NFL’s best experience and homefield advantage from the moment our fans hit RavensWalk all the way through the time they leave the stadium. While we are excited about our 2019 rankings, we will continue to challenge ourselves to be better going forward.”

In 2019, the Ravens completed a three-year, approximately $120 million self-funded investment that enhanced the fan experience at M & T Bank Stadium. Demonstrating a continued commitment to create an exceptional game-day atmosphere, the improvements included new 4K ultra-high definition video displays, escalators and elevators to the upper deck, a new sound system, upgraded kitchen facilities, a redesigned club level, updated suites and LED Sports Lights.

“It is a proud moment when those who matter most – our fans – recognize all of the hard work that is put in to making our game-day experience top-notch,” Ravens director of guest experience Rich Tamayo stated. “I am especially pleased with our game-day staff’s performance. We challenged them at the beginning of the season to live by the motto ‘Attitude is a Choice’ and asked them to do whatever it takes to ensure that our guests have a truly memorable experience. Our staff responded with above and beyond service, which led to a rating that we will strive to maintain.”

Baltimore utilized the new RavensVision video boards heavily during the 2019 season, showing over 55% more in-game instant replays and highlights than the average TV network broadcast, further bolstering their No. 1 rankings for video board content, instant replays & in-game highlights, highlights from the around the league and in-game & fantasy stats.

“The Ravens Productions team takes great pride in creating ‘wow’ moments at every home game, because our fans deserve an exceptional game-day experience,” Ravens vice president of broadcasting and game-day productions Jay O’Brien stated. “Our fans’ satisfaction during the 2019 season is a great thrill for our team. We are also very competitive, and these rankings serve as motivation to deliver more next season.”

NFL Voice of the Fan Survey: Baltimore Ravens Top 2019 Rankings

• Overall Game-day Satisfaction – 2nd (New Orleans finished first.)

• Game-day Staff – 1st

• Stadium Technology – 1st

• Video Board Content – 1st

• Instant Replays/In-game Highlights – 1st

• Highlights from Around the NFL – 1st

• In-game & Fantasy Stats – 1st

• Pre-game Concourse Activities or Fan Fests Outside Stadium – 1st

• Overall Game-day Entertainment – 2nd

• Food and Beverage – 2nd

• Audio Prompts and Music – 2nd

• Team Opening Video/Player Introductions – 2nd

• Family-Oriented Entertainment – 3rd

• Tailgate experience – 4th

• Team/Fan Rituals – 4th

• Halftime Entertainment – 4th

• Fan Arrival – 4th