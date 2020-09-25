Ravens to Host 250 Family Members at M&T Bank Stadium for Chiefs Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will host 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff at their Monday night, Sept. 28, game against the Kansas City Chiefs to prepare for the possibility of hosting fans at M & T Bank Stadium later this season.

The attendance of 250 spectators is permitted by a recently-issued order of Maryland’s Department of Health.

To be eligible to attend the game, the family members must be living in the same local household as a player, coach or staff member and are required to wear a mask and follow safety protocols developed by health experts, government officials, the Ravens, the NFL and the NFLPA.

“This is an important step for us as we continue working toward the possibility of welcoming a larger number of fans at some point this season,” Ravens president Dick Cass said. “Ultimately, we all want to do what’s in the best interest of our community. We appreciate the guidance that Governor [Larry] Hogan and Mayor [Bernard “Jack”] Young have provided.”

Earlier this week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh could only shake his head and laugh at the irony of his team's prime-time night matchup with the Chiefs without fans.

Baltimore has hosted two home Monday Night Football games since Harbaugh became the head coach in 2008 — the fewest of any team in the NFL over that span.

“It is pretty unbelievable in terms of how few Monday night home games we’ve had in the past 13 years," Harbaugh said prior to the latest announcement. "We get one against the Chiefs, and it’s kind of a big game, and fans are not going to be there. I don’t even know what to say about that. 2020, man – it’s that kind of a crazy year, I guess.