John Harbaugh Expects Fans Back in the Stands Next Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the days of empty stadiums are over.

The Ravens and numerous other NFL teams did not allow fans at their games in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The hope is life can get back to some normalcy this upcoming season and at least some fans will be allowed back into the stadiums.

“I’ve heard nothing about that, but I’ll go on record saying that it’s absolutely going to happen," Harbaugh said. "I mean, come on. That’s a no-brainer to me. Unless something crazy happens, and you can never say for sure in the world, but as far as COVID-19 is concerned, just look at what our scientists have done. We have the vaccine. It’s killing it; the vaccine is doing a great job. I say killing it, it’s killing the virus, I guess.

"I’m not really … I didn’t like science that much. I didn’t enjoy it, but they say it works, so I’m onboard. It’s time to get back to work. It’s time to get back to school. It’s time to get back to practice. It’s time to get back to life, period. That’s my statement on that. So, let’s go.”

The Baltimore Orioles announced last week Camden Yards, which has a capacity of 45,971, will operate at 25 percent to begin the 2021 season. That provides the bandwidth for the club to host about 11,000 fans per game, in observation of social distancing guidelines and approved capacity limits.

M&T Bank Stadium has a capacity of 71,008 and will ideally operate at more than 25% by fall.