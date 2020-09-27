SI.com
What Impact Will 250 Fans Make at M&T Bank Stadium for MNF?

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are allowing 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff to attend the Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs 

The organization hopes the limited attendance could perhaps serve as a small blueprint to the possibility of hosting more fans at M&T Bank Stadium later this season.

What impact can 250 fans make at the game? They probably won't force the Chiefs to call a timeout because of noise. 

"We’re about to find out. Everything is new," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We get a new, new every time. So, we’ll see, but it’s good to have family and friends there. I know the players and coaches are really happy about it and looking forward to having their families be able to come to the game. It’s definitely a big deal. 

"We are very thankful to the organization for setting it up and to Governor [Larry] Hogan for making it happen. It’s very important to our families, and they’re appreciative.”

The attendance of 250 spectators is permitted by a recently-issued order of Maryland’s Department of Health.

To be eligible to attend the game, the family members must be living in the same local household as a player, coach or staff member and are required to wear a mask and follow safety protocols developed by health experts, government officials, the Ravens, the NFL and the NFLPA.

With the addition of fans, Harbaugh was uncertain how they might affect the amount of artificial sound that will be allowed to generate through the stadium,'s speakers. He's just happy to have some familiar faces in the stands. 

"I’ll be looking for my wife, she’ll be somewhere up there," Harbaugh said. "The decibel level is up now. They ramped it back up a little bit. I don’t know … Supposedly, last time, we were at the decibel level, but you could’ve heard a pin drop in our stadium last time and in Houston. Unless the decibel level was above zero last time, which I know it wasn’t, we couldn’t hear anything. It might have to do with where the speakers are at or whatever. 

"But whatever it is, we practice with noise and sound. It’s not going to be anything overwhelming for either team, I don’t think. It’s just the new normal, and we’ll see what it’s like.”

