Maryland Gov. Hogan Opens Door for More Fans at Ravens Games

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and the state's Secretary of Health Robert Neall issued orders updating safe capacity limits for outdoor sporting and entertainment venues, while maintaining face covering requirements and strict public health protocols.

This has opened the door for just over 7,000 fans to attend games at M & T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have five remaining home games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 1), Tennessee Titans (Nov. 22), Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 3), Jacksonville Jaguars (Dec. 20) and New York Giants (Dec. 27).

Over the past two home games, the Ravens have limited capacity to 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff. That attendance figure was permitted by a recently-issued order of Maryland’s Department of Health.

The Ravens travel to Philadelphia this week where the Eagles are allowing 7,500 fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

"If there’s only 7,500 of them, it’s not like a full stadium before, but it’s going to be something," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "Honestly, we’re going to be happy to play in front of some fans, too, because I thought the Cincinnati game was the first time that we really, really got used to not playing in front of fans and having fun doing it.

"We miss our fans. We have the best fans in the league here in Baltimore. They’re a part of the defense, as I’ve said many times the last two years. They’re just as big of a part of the defense as the players that are playing in it."

Outdoor Sporting Venues

The governor’s order limits spectators at outdoor sporting venues to 10% of total capacity, including at M & T Bank Stadium and FedEx Field. M & T Bank Stadium has a capacity of 70,745.

Outdoor Entertainment Venues

The governor’s order limits occupancy to 10% for outdoor entertainment venues that have a total capacity greater than 2,500.

Face Covering and Other Health-Care Protocols

The governor’s order requires face coverings at all outdoor sporting and entertainment venues. Under the health secretary’s order, venues must follow social distancing protocols, and social gatherings at the venue—such as tailgating—are prohibited.

“With our key health metrics low and stable, we are taking steps to allow more spectators, including fans of the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team, to safely attend games in the stands,” Hogan said. “It remains important to continue following all of the mitigation measures and public health protocols that keep us safe, including wearing masks and practicing physical distancing.”