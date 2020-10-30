Ravens Release Game-Day Protocols for Fans at M&T Bank Stadium

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will host approximately 4,000 fans at M & T Bank Stadium on Nov. 1 when the team faces the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The following measures have been put in place to protect the health and well-being of fans and stadium staff who are attending the game:

Physical Distancing:

Fans are required to follow all six-foot physical-distancing markers that will be displayed throughout common areas inside and outside the stadium. These markers will help fans line up for security screenings, restrooms, retail locations and concessions.

Hygiene:

In addition to hand washing stations in all restrooms, hand sanitizer will be readily available for fan use throughout the stadium. Fans may also bring their own hand sanitizer (2.5 oz. bottle or smaller).

Face Coverings:

Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone in-stadium (fans and staff) and must be worn at all times (other than when actively eating or drinking in seats). This also applies to when fans are waiting for entry into the stadium and when inside the stadium's “Bag Buffer Zone.” Masks must completely and tightly cover the wearer's nose and mouth.

Face shields, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing exhalation valves or vents, mesh material or holes of any kind are face coverings. The face mask requirement will not apply to children under the age of 2.

First Aid:

If a fan in the stadium begins to feel ill, that person should immediately go to the nearest dedicated isolation area, located outside Gate A or Gate D. (SAFE personnel will be able to direct a person if the need arises.) The stadium's onsite medical team will be fully prepared to evaluate fans.

If a fan feels ill at any point before leaving or on his/her way to the stadium, the Ravens ask that person to please be a good teammate and stay home.

Guests failing to adhere to this policy will be subject to enforcement of our fan code of conduct.

Mobile-Only Tickets:

All tickets at M & T Bank stadium will be digital and can be accessed through the Ravens App on fans’ mobile devices. Fans are encouraged to have their mobile ticket ready prior to arriving at the stadium.

Tailgating Not Allowed:

Tailgating will not be permitted during the 2020 season. Parking lots will open two hours prior to game time. Please note that RavensWalk will not be operational.

Gate Times/Designated Entrances:

Stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, and

Fans with Club Level tickets : Once entering the appropriate gate, Club Level ticket holders can access their seats by using the club escalators located across from section 129 (south side) or 148 (north side).

: Once entering the appropriate gate, Club Level ticket holders can access their seats by using the club escalators located across from section 129 (south side) or 148 (north side). Fans with Suite Level tickets : Once entering the appropriate gate, Suite Level ticket holders can access their suite by using the new escalators located across from section 117 (south side) or 148 (north side).

: Once entering the appropriate gate, Suite Level ticket holders can access their suite by using the new escalators located across from section 117 (south side) or 148 (north side). When exiting seats to access concessions, restrooms or following the game, fans should please wait for aisles to clear to avoid congestion and allow for proper social distancing requirements.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy remains in effect.

Pod Seating:

Game tickets will be distributed in "pods" to support physical distancing between each group of ticketholders attending together, with the expectation of fans who will be attending games with family members from their household.

Ticketing pods will be arranged six feet apart from the next seating pod (both in the same row and in front/behind the pod). Each pod will have access to the aisle with no crossover. Ticketholders MUST sit in assigned seats. Seats not in use will be blocked off and not available.

Guests who receive tickets from a broken pod (not part of the same household) are not guaranteed relocation options and may have to leave the stadium.

Rows 1-8 are considered part of the Media Operational Zone, and this area is restricted to credentialed media.

Cashless Payment Systems:

M & T Bank Stadium will be cashless for food, beverage and retail purchases. The Ravens accept Visa, the preferred card of the Baltimore Ravens, and other products, including Amex and MasterCard. Google Pay and Apple Pay will also be accepted. Reverse ATMs (sections 117, 146, 226 and 250) will be available for fans who need to exchange their cash for a Visa prepaid debit card.

Enhanced Cleaning:

M & T Bank Stadium has taken cleaning and disinfection to the next level. All "high-touch" surfaces in the stadium common areas will be cleaned before, during and after each game or event.

"High-touch" surfaces include door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, sink handles, toilets, ATMs and other touch screens, turnstiles, vestibules and water fountains.

Club Level tables will be cleaned after each use.

Staff Safety:

All staff and stadium employees will be required to complete a health screening and have their temperature taken before entering the building. Any temperature above 100.4⁰F will be flagged, and that employee will be sent home.

Like fans, all staff and stadium employees will be required to wear a face covering inside the building. They will also be required to complete a short heath screening questionnaire before entering the stadium on gameday.

For those staff who work in concessions or handle any "high-touch" surfaces, gloves and additional personal protective equipment may also be required.

Concessions Safety:

To protect fans purchasing food on gameday, the Ravens and their concession partners have eliminated condiment stands and will have pre-packaged condiments.

M & T Bank Stadium has replaced buffets with attendants to serve food, and touchless utensil dispensers have been installed.

All items will be sold in pre-packaged units or packaged in closed containers.

Single-serve cutlery kits and plasticware rollups will be available.

Socially-distanced queuing has been implemented.

Masks and gloves are required for all staff members. Hand washing is also required, and gloves will be changed out every 30 minutes.

A “Disinfectant Clean Team” will focus on “high-touch” equipment during the event.

Sanitizer bottles will be given to each staff member upon arrival.

Guests are still permitted to bring their own food in a clear plastic bag on gameday.

Retail Safety:

The following retail locations will be open:

Stores open in sections 113, 126, 140, 153

Portables open in sections 103, 119, 134, 148

Club retail spots open in sections 226, 248

Enhanced social distancing efforts to reduce guest contact in retail areas include:

Plexiglass shields installed at every cash register

More floor space for distancing in each store

Limited number of guests in the store at a given time

Floor markers to keep guests distanced

Hand sanitizer available at all retail locations

Cash will not be accepted.

Reverse ATMs are located on the Lower Level (sections 117 & 146) and the Club Level (sections 226 & 250).

—The Baltimore Ravens