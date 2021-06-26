Six Ravens Make SI's Top 200 Players for Fantasy Football
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are expected to have a more balanced offense this year.
That means the beleaguered passing game will be a bigger part of the attack and compliment the record-setting rushing offense.
As a result, six Ravens made Michael Fabiano's list for the "2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR."
This top 200 is for a 12-team, PPR scoring league.
Here are the Ravens players rankings:
29. J.K. Dobbins, RB16, BAL / Age: 22 / FA: 2024
55. Mark Andrews, TE4, BAL / Age: 26 / FA: 2022
56. Lamar Jackson, QB3, BAL / Age: 24 / FA: 2023
98. Gus Edwards, RB39, BAL / Age: 26 / FA: 2022
123. Marquise Brown, WR51, BAL / Age: 24 / FA: 2024
157. Rashod Bateman, WR64, BAL / Age: 21 / FA: 2026
The top 10 players on the list are:
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB1, CAR / Age: 25 / FA: 2026
2. Dalvin Cook, RB2, MIN / Age: 26 / FA: 2026
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB3, DAL / Age: 26 / FA: 2027
4. Alvin Kamara, RB4, NO / Age: 26 / FA: 2026
5. Derrick Henry, RB5, TEN / Age: 27 / FA: 2024
6. Saquon Barkley, RB6, NYG / Age: 24 / FA: 2023
7, Nick Chubb, RB7, CLE / Age: 25 / FA: 2022
8. Aaron Jones, RB8, GB / Age: 26 / FA: 2024
9. Jonathan Taylor, RB9, IND / Age: 22 / FA: 2024
10. Davante Adams, WR1, GB / Age: 28 / FA: 2022