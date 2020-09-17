Ravens-Texans Week 2 Fantasy Outlook: Who to Sit, Who to Start, Waiver Wire

Fantasy football players might want to do some maneuvering with the upcoming matchup between the Ravens and Texans, according to Michael Fabiano.

Running Backs

Sit'Em

Mark Ingram, Ravens

Fabiano: "Ingram’s matchup looks good on paper, as the Texans allowed 138 rushing yards and a touchdown to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in their opener. However, here’s the problem: Ingram played just 21 snaps (second to J.K. Dobbins' 23) and seemed to have lost his role as Baltimore’s goal-line back to this rookie teammate. So while the matchup might make him worth a look as a flex starter, Ingram’s low floor is a huge issue in a backfield committee."

Wide Receivers

Start 'Em

Marquise Brown, Ravens

Fabiano: "Brown looked good in Week 1, hauling in five of six targets for 101 yards and 15.1 fantasy points against Cleveland. He’s in a good spot to succeed again, as he travels to Houston to face a Texans defense that allowed the ninth-most points to outside wide receivers a season ago. What’s more, Houston allowed two touchdowns to the position last week, and it could have been more had Demarcus Robinson not dropped two end-zone dimes."

Sit'Em

Brandin Cooks, Texans

Fabiano: "Cooks did next to nothing in the season opener, catching just two passes for 20 yards in a loss to the Chiefs. Things won’t get much better for him this week, as the Texans host a Ravens defense that allowed just 104 yards to Cleveland wide receivers (including Odell Beckham Jr.) in Week 1. Cook was limited to just 31 snaps in the opener due to a bum quadriceps, so there’s too much risk to consider starting him this weekend."

Sit 'Em:

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans

Fabiano: "Fairbairn was held to just two points in the season opener, and this week's matchup against the Ravens makes him a fade for me once again. Baltimore gave up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to kickers a season ago, including a Week 11 contest against the Texans when Fairbairn missed one field goal and scored just one fantasy point."

Sit of the Week

Texans D/ST vs. Ravens

Fabiano: "Houston has started the season with two absolutely brutal matchups against the Chiefs and Baltimore. I’d be fading their defense once again, as D/STs that went up against Lamar Jackson and his offense averaged just 2.7 fantasy points last season. What’s more, the Browns D/ST was held without a single fantasy point against them last week."

Waiver Wire

Willie Snead, Ravens

Fabiano: "There was a lot of offseason talk about Ravens WRs Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay taking over as the WR2 for the Ravens. However, in Week 1, Willie Snead showed that he was still the WR2, and although I don't think there will be enough targets to make him playable, he is still someone who needs to be monitored considering the Ravens high-octane offense."

Nick Boyle, Ravens

Fabiano: "With Hayden Hurst now in Atlanta, Boyle is the clear TE2 in Baltimore behind Mark Andrews. More of a blocker than a receiver, Boyle is a large red zone presence, and if Andrews were ever to get hurt, I think he could be a sneaky source of production for the Ravens."