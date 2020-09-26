Ravens-Chiefs Fantasy Outlook: 'Start'Em' or 'Sit'Em'

The Ravens and Chiefs meet in a highly anticipated Week 3 prime-time matchup.

Neither quarterbacks — Baltimore's Lamar Jackson nor Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes — were mentioned in SI Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano's weekly Fantasy Report. Jackson has lost both games to Mahomes in each of the past two years.

Over the two games against the Ravens, Mahomes has completed 62 of 90 pass attempts (68.9%) for 751 yards with five touchdowns and one interception (108.1 rating). Jackson has thrown for 414 yards with two touchdowns against Kansas City. He has also run for 113 yards with a touchdown.

Here are the other Fantasy Football implications, according to Fabiano.

Running Backs

Sit ‘Em

Mark Ingram, Ravens

Fabiano's Take: "Ingram was listed as a Sit 'Em in this column last week, but he had a decent line (15.7 points). However, almost 60 percent of those points came on one run, and he was out-carried by Gus Edwards. The Ravens backfield is now a three-headed monster with Ingram, Edwards, and J.K. Dobbins in the mix, so all three have a poor floor weekly. The Chiefs haven't been great against backs, but Ingram's touch share makes him a gamble."

Defenses

Sit of the Week

Ravens D/ST

Fabiano's Take: The Ravens are a tough defense to sit, even more so after putting up 15 fantasy points in a win over the Texans. However, you simply don’t start a D/ST when the opponent is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Since last season, fantasy defenses have put up an average of fewer than three fantasy points per game against the K.C. offensive juggernaut.

More Sits

Chiefs D/ST at Ravens