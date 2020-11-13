SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens-Patriots Week 10 Fantasy Outlook

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens (6-2) travels to New England (3-5) in Week 10, seeking their first-ever regular-season win in Foxborough, although Baltimore has won two playoff games at Gillette Stadium. Baltimore is favored by 6.5 points. 

Here's a look at the Fantasy implications, according to SI's Michael Fabiano.

Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Patriots: Cam Newton

Fabiano's Take: Newton was tremendous for fantasy fans last Monday night, scoring nearly 25 points. It was against the Jets, and this week's matchup against the Ravens is a difficult one. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 18 fantasy points a game to enemy quarterbacks, but it’s held Ben Roethlisberger and Deshaun Watson to fewer than 16. The Ravens have also been tough against the run, making the mobile Newton a risk this week.

Wide Receivers

Sit'Em

Ravens: Hollywood Brown

Fabiano's Take: "I don’t know about you, but I’m getting tired of waiting for Brown to start putting up fantasy-relevant numbers. He’s failed to score double-digit points in three straight games and five of eight overall this season, as the Ravens passing game has mostly been a dud. The Patriots defense has been awful against the run, so I’d expect to see a lot of Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards. Unfortunately, Brown can’t be trusted in fantasy right now.

Defense

Start of the Week

The Ravens

Fabiano's Take: "The Ravens are coming off a big, 14-point game in a win over the Colts, and this week’s game against the Patriots makes them a must start. Defenses have had success against Cam Newton and New England, as the position has averaged the seventh-most fantasy points against them. What’s more, the Patriots have committed 15 giveaways, which is tied for the fourth-most."

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Roman Responds To Jackson's Play-Calling Critique

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman he took recent comments from Lamar Jackson about the predictability of the team's calling out the Ravens' plays in stride.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Cornerback Iman Marshall Tests Positive for COVID-19

Another Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Todd_Karpovich

Mark Ingram Held Out of Practice Just One Day After Returning

Ravens running back Mark Ingram could not practice just one day after returning to the field. Three other players were not practicing Thursday.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publishers Week 10 Picks

Ravens a popular selection among the pundits

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Focused on Cam, Not Tom Against Patriots

The Ravens won't have to worry about Tom Brady when they face the Patriots in Week 10. Instead, they'll look to keep Cam Newton under pressure.

Todd_Karpovich

Mark Ingram Returns to Practice, Calais Campbell Sidelined

Ravens running back Mark Ingram returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle on Oct. 18. Meanwhile, Calais Campbell was still sidelined with a calf injury.

Todd_Karpovich

Too Predictable? Lamar Jackson Says Opponents Calling Ravens Plays

Lamar Jackson has a good idea why the Ravens' offense is so inconsistent. They're so predictable that opponents are calling out their plays, he said on "The Rich Eisen Show."

Todd_Karpovich

Week 10: Ravens-Patriots, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

Baltimore looking for first regular-season game at Gillette Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey Activated From Reserve/ COVID-19 List.

The Ravens activated cornerback Marlon Humphrey from the Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

Todd_Karpovich

Bill Belichick: The Ravens 'Are A Team That’s Well Constructed'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had p[enty of key battles against the Ravens over the years. Their matchups have been full of intrigue and sometimes controversy.

Todd_Karpovich