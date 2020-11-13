Ravens-Patriots Week 10 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens (6-2) travels to New England (3-5) in Week 10, seeking their first-ever regular-season win in Foxborough, although Baltimore has won two playoff games at Gillette Stadium. Baltimore is favored by 6.5 points.

Here's a look at the Fantasy implications, according to SI's Michael Fabiano.

Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Patriots: Cam Newton

Fabiano's Take: Newton was tremendous for fantasy fans last Monday night, scoring nearly 25 points. It was against the Jets, and this week's matchup against the Ravens is a difficult one. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 18 fantasy points a game to enemy quarterbacks, but it’s held Ben Roethlisberger and Deshaun Watson to fewer than 16. The Ravens have also been tough against the run, making the mobile Newton a risk this week.

Wide Receivers

Sit'Em

Ravens: Hollywood Brown

Fabiano's Take: "I don’t know about you, but I’m getting tired of waiting for Brown to start putting up fantasy-relevant numbers. He’s failed to score double-digit points in three straight games and five of eight overall this season, as the Ravens passing game has mostly been a dud. The Patriots defense has been awful against the run, so I’d expect to see a lot of Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards. Unfortunately, Brown can’t be trusted in fantasy right now.

Defense

Start of the Week

The Ravens

Fabiano's Take: "The Ravens are coming off a big, 14-point game in a win over the Colts, and this week’s game against the Patriots makes them a must start. Defenses have had success against Cam Newton and New England, as the position has averaged the seventh-most fantasy points against them. What’s more, the Patriots have committed 15 giveaways, which is tied for the fourth-most."